Interim Budget 2019: Narendra Modi govt working for 'New India'', says Ram Nath Kovind at joint Parliament sitting

New Delhi: India was going through "uncertain times" ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha polls and the Narendra Modi government, after assuming power, resolved to work towards a 'New India' and gave hope to the people, President Ram Nath Kovind said on Thursday.

Addressing the joint sitting of Parliament at the beginning of the Budget Session, he said the NDA government has been trying to pass the triple talaq bill to empower Muslim women so that they can live a life without fear.

The government has been working to fulfil hopes and aspirations of all sections of people, he said. "The country was going through times of uncertainty before the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, and after the polls, my government resolved to make a New India," the president said.

मेरी सरकार के प्रयासों से पूरे देश में, बेहतरी के लिए बदलाव हो रहे हैं और बदलाव की यह प्रक्रिया जारी रहेगी। देश के 130 करोड़ लोगों के आशीर्वाद और उनके सहयोग से मेरी सरकार नया भारत बनाने की ओर चल पड़ी है — राष्ट्रपति कोविन्द — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 31, 2019

Highlighting the government's achievements and various welfare schemes, Kovind said 21 crore poor people were covered under the prime minister's life insurance scheme, while over 2 crore households got power connection as part of the Centre's Saubhagya scheme.

Be it cities or villages, the government has also worked towards strengthening the healthcare infrastructure, he said.

"Under Swachh Bharat initiative, the government has built nine crore toilets," he added.

The president also described 2019 as a significant year for democracy as the country is observing the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

