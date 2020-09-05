Integral Coach Factory Chennai releases notification for recruitment of 990 apprentices; apply at www.pbicf.in

The salary for the ICF apprentices is Rs 6,000 per month for 10th passed freshers and Rs 7,000 per month for 12th passed freshers. For Ex-ITI candidates, it is Rs 7,000 per month.

Integral Coach Factory, Chennai has released the official notification for the recruitment of Apprentice on 4 September. Candidates who are eligible and interested can fill in the application form from the official website www.pbicf.in.

Integral Coach Factory, Chennai has released vacancies for 990 apprentices for fresher and ex-ITI candidates. The last date to apply is 25 September.

According to a report in Careers 360, of the 990 vacancies on offer, 480 posts are for freshers while 510 posts are for Ex-ITI. The age limit for the vacancy is 15- 24 years.

The merit list for the recruitment will be prepared on the basis of academic records of the candidates. Candidates who have been shortlisted will be engaged for the apprenticeship as per the schedule which will be updated on the official website at a later date.

According to a report in Jagran Josh, the training period for fresher candidates is 2 years/1 year 3 months while training period for Ex-ITI is 1-year.

The salary for the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) is Rs 6,000 per month for 10th passed freshers and Rs 7,000 per month for 12th passed freshers. For Ex-ITI candidates, it is Rs 7,000 per month.

Candidates who want to apply need to log on to the ICF web portal https://pbicf.in. The link is available from 4 September to 25 September and the application fee for general candidates is Rs 100. SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates do not need to pay any application fee.

Here's how to apply

Candidates need to visit the official website www.pbicf.in and fill in details in the online application form. They need to pay the application fee in the online mode before previewing and submitting the form.

As per the official notification, candidates with higher qualification like Engineering / Degree / Diploma are not eligible to apply. It also states than in case of any clarification, candidates may contact 044-26147708 during office hours from 9:30 am to 5:30 pm on weekdays and from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm on Saturdays.

The notification further states that all communication from ICF administration will be sent by SMS or e-mail only and the select/eligible list will be uploaded in ICF webportal https://pbicf.in. All SMS communications from ICF Administration will be from 7397755127, 7397755128, 7397755129, 7397755130, 7397755131, 7397755132, 7397755133 and 7397755134 and will only be made to the mobile numbers mentioned in the application.