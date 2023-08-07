Inspired by Shah Jahan, man in UP's Fatehpur builds temple in wife's memory, worships her statue daily

A resident of Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh, starts his day by adorning his late wife’s statue. He carefully adjusts her saree, places a red bindi on her forehead, and applies sindoor to her hairline.

He then prepares a plate for her morning puja and worships her with devotion. Afterward, he sits with her, talks to her, and spends considerable time with her statue. He even eats his meals sitting beside her.

The reason behind this unique practice lies in the fact that Ram Sevak’s wife, Maya, passed away due to COVID-19 in 2020. After her death, he felt alone and got ill. Overwhelmed with grief, he decided to honour his wife’s memory by commissioning a statue in her likeness, reported Dainik Bhaskar.

About six months ago, he got the statue made on his farmland, about 2 kms away from his home. He has developed such a strong emotional attachment to the statue that he gets upset if anyone refers to it as just a sculpture.

Initially, the villagers teased him for his decision, but now they respect and appreciate his gesture of love and devotion towards his late wife.

Ram Sevak rarely leaves the village and spends most of his time on the farmland where the statue stands. He has even installed a hand pump in her name so that people can have water there.

