Injured navy officer Abhilash Tomy rescued LATEST updates: "They have Tomy on board and he is conscious and talking. FANTASTIC NEWS. WELL DONE ALL INVOLVED!" the GGR 2018 official Twitter handle tweeted. Indian Navy Spokesperson Captain DK Sharma confirmed Tomy's rescue and assured that he was in safe hands.

Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that rescued navy officer Abhilash Tomy will be taken to Mauritius for medical attention. "He's concious and doing okay. The vessel will shift him to a nearby island (I'lle Amsterdam) by evening," Sitharaman tweeted.

The French vessel Osiris has successfully rescued stranded Commander Abhilash Tomy from his yacht Thuriya. Speaking to reporters, his father said that the officer was tired and dehydrated but conscious.

Tomy's boat, the Thuriya, is a replica of Robin Knox-Johnston's 'Suhaili', which was the winner of the first Golden Globe Race in 1968. Friday's storm, which damaged the vessel, whipped up 70-knot winds and 14-metre (45ft) waves, and also knocked down the yacht of another competitor, Dutchman Mark Slats, twice, BBC reported. Most of the 11 competitors, who are still in the race, were further north and thus avoided the worst of the storm, organisers said.

Rescue teams from various nations, including India, had raced towards Tomy, but the French fishing vessel Osiris reached him first. A doctor and a stretcher are on board the vessel. Earlier, Indian Navy spokesperson Captain DK Sharma told the BBC that the plan was to transfer Tomy to an Australian naval ship which sailed from Perth to the location on Sunday morning.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had tweeted Sunday that Commander Tomy shall be picked up in the next 16 hours by the French vessel. The Australian authorities said there were concerns because Tomy had suffered a spinal injury and his activity on board his vessel had been minimal, but they added that situation would be assessed when the Osiris arrived.

"We then have to undertake a medical assessment of Tomy... depending upon that medical assessment, we will either remove him from the yacht or tow the yacht, most likely to Amsterdam which is about 180 kilometres away. Then we can get further medical assistance from a doctor who is at the research station there," he said.

According to the Australian Maritime Safety Authority's search and rescue manager Alan Lloyd, the specialised vessel Osiris was to arrive in the location of Tomy's vessel at approximately mid-afternoon Canberra time on Monday.

