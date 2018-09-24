Injured navy officer Abhilash Tomy rescued LATEST updates: "They have Tomy on board and he is conscious and talking. FANTASTIC NEWS. WELL DONE ALL INVOLVED!" the GGR 2018 official Twitter handle tweeted. Indian Navy Spokesperson Captain DK Sharma confirmed Tomy's rescue and assured that he was in safe hands.
Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that rescued navy officer Abhilash Tomy will be taken to Mauritius for medical attention. "He's concious and doing okay. The vessel will shift him to a nearby island (I'lle Amsterdam) by evening," Sitharaman tweeted.
The French vessel Osiris has successfully rescued stranded Commander Abhilash Tomy from his yacht Thuriya. Speaking to reporters, his father said that the officer was tired and dehydrated but conscious.
Tomy's boat, the Thuriya, is a replica of Robin Knox-Johnston's 'Suhaili', which was the winner of the first Golden Globe Race in 1968. Friday's storm, which damaged the vessel, whipped up 70-knot winds and 14-metre (45ft) waves, and also knocked down the yacht of another competitor, Dutchman Mark Slats, twice, BBC reported. Most of the 11 competitors, who are still in the race, were further north and thus avoided the worst of the storm, organisers said.
Rescue teams from various nations, including India, had raced towards Tomy, but the French fishing vessel Osiris reached him first. A doctor and a stretcher are on board the vessel. Earlier, Indian Navy spokesperson Captain DK Sharma told the BBC that the plan was to transfer Tomy to an Australian naval ship which sailed from Perth to the location on Sunday morning.
Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had tweeted Sunday that Commander Tomy shall be picked up in the next 16 hours by the French vessel. The Australian authorities said there were concerns because Tomy had suffered a spinal injury and his activity on board his vessel had been minimal, but they added that situation would be assessed when the Osiris arrived.
"We then have to undertake a medical assessment of Tomy... depending upon that medical assessment, we will either remove him from the yacht or tow the yacht, most likely to Amsterdam which is about 180 kilometres away. Then we can get further medical assistance from a doctor who is at the research station there," he said.
According to the Australian Maritime Safety Authority's search and rescue manager Alan Lloyd, the specialised vessel Osiris was to arrive in the location of Tomy's vessel at approximately mid-afternoon Canberra time on Monday.
Commander Abhilash Tomy, who was traced by an Indian Navy Reconnaissance aircraft, will be rescued by French vessel Osiris on Monday, the Indian Navy announced. Tomy is a participant in the Golden Globe Race, who will then be picked up by Australian Naval ship HMAS Ballarat, which has already left Perth to rescue him. INS Satpura will arrive at Tomy’s current location by Friday, the Navy added.
According to latest reports, French vessel Osiris is expected on scene any time now to rescue stranded commander Abhilash Tomy. Journalist Shiv Aroor, who has been live tweeting the developments said, "Wave heights of 5-8 metres being experienced in the area right now."
A multinational rescue effort is underway to save stranded and injured sailor Abhilash Tomy whose yacht lies incapacitated in the South Indian Ocean.A 39-year-old Indian naval commander, Tomy was competing in the 2018 Golden Globe Race when his boat hit a storm.
In its efforts to rescue Indian Navy Commander Abhilash Tomy, who currently lies injured in his sailing vessel in the south of Indian Ocean, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the officer would be rescued French vessel Osiris in the next 16 hours.
Tomy, representing India in the Golden Globe Race 2018 (GGR) on an indigenously built sailing vessel 'Thuriya', was dismasted and suffered a back injury on Friday.
He is in the south Indian Ocean, approximately 1900 nautical miles from Perth, Australia and about 2700 nautical miles from Cape Comorin.
All out efforts are being made to rescue Tomy and the Australian Rescue Coordination Centre at Canberra is coordinating the rescue mission in conjunction with many agencies including the Australian Defence Department and the Indian Navy, the Navy said in a statement.
"Spoke to VCNS VAdm Ajit Kumar P, AVSM, VSM regarding the condition of injured navy officer @abhilashtomy. The Rescue Mission is being coordinated with the Australian Navy.The injured officer shall be picked up in the next 16 hrs by a French vessel Osiris," the defence minister tweeted.
The Navy said its P-8I aircraft has sighted the SV Thuriya at 7.50 am on Sunday.
The Indian Navy sources said the capability of the P8i has been a "humongous force multiplier" who has given it and the Australian MRCC a huge input into the state of Thuriya for planning purposes.
An Indian Naval defence attache' in Australia is camping in regional Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC), the navy sources said.
"Continuous watch over the boat is being maintained by Indian Navy and RAAF (Royal Australian Air Force) aircraft till rescue is completed.
"Indian Naval stealth frigate, INS Satpura with a Chetak Helicopter and tanker INS Jyoti operating in the Indian Ocean have been dispatched for the rescue mission. The officer in his last text message has indicated that he is safe on the boat; however is immobile due to back injury," the statement added.
Updated Date: Sep 24, 2018 15:08 PM
Highlights
Commander's father says Tomy is 'conscious but dehydrated'
Indian Navy assures Tomy's safety, says that he has been pulled out on a stretcher
Seven boats have so far withdrawn from the Golden Globe Race 2018
The Golden Globe Race involves a single-handed circumnavigation of the globe — a distance of 30,000 miles — without using modern technology, except for satellite communications. Competitors started from France on 1 July and seven boats have so far withdrawn from the race, according to a BBC report.
Tomy's boat was a replica of the boat which won the first Golden Globe Race in 1968
Tomy's boat, the Thuriya, is a replica of Robin Knox-Johnston's 'Suhaili', which was the winner of the first Golden Globe Race in 1968. Friday's storm, which damaged the vessel, whipped up 70-knot winds and 14-metre (45ft) waves, and also knocked down the yacht of another competitor, Dutchman Mark Slats, twice, BBC reported.
Most of the 11 competitors, who are still in the race, were further north and thus avoided the worst of the storm, organisers said.
Tony had communicated his condition to race organisers through a texting unit
Commander Tomy was able to communicate using a texting unit after his satellite phone was broken. He managed to send an initial message saying he has a severe back injury and was immobilised, unable to eat or drink on the damaged yacht, BBC reported.
On Sunday, race organisers had tweeted that Tomy had sent another message saying, "Lugged cans of ice tea, Having that. Vomiting continuously. Chest burning".
Australian ship was to rescue Tomy but French vessel reached him first: Indian Navy
Rescue teams from various nations, including India, had raced towards Tomy, but the French fishing vessel Osiris reached him first. A doctor and a stretcher are on board the vessel. Earlier, Indian Navy spokesperson Captain DK Sharma told the BBC that the plan was to transfer Tomy to an Australian naval ship which sailed from Perth to the location on Sunday morning.
Defence minister tweets to confirm safe rescue of Abhilash Tomy
"He is conscious and doing okay. The vessel will shift him to a nearby island (I'lle Amsterdam) by evening. INS Satpura will take him to Mauritius for medical attention," Nirmala Sitharaman tweeted.
Abhilash conscious but tired and dehydrated: Father
After the successful rescue operations on Monday, father of Abhilash Tomy, PC Tomy, told reporters that the naval commander was conscious but he was tired and dehydrated.
An Indian Navy P-8I aircraft operating from Mauritius had visually sighted ‘Thuriya’, which was “rolling excessively” in the turbulent sea, on Sunday morning approximately 1,900 nautical miles south-west from Australia’s Perth and about 2,700 nautical miles from Cape Comorin, the navy had said.
Injured officer shall be picked up in the next 16 hours by a French vessel Osiris: Nirmala Sitharaman
Bad weather delayed rescue operations, says Indian Navy
A navy spokesman had earlier said that bad weather was creating impediments in reaching Tomy whose vessel was "rolling excessively" in the South Indian Ocean. The vessel was located by an Indian Navy aircraft Sunday.
"He will be picked up by French vessel Osiris shortly... Weather creating impediments," the spokesman had said.
Tomy was rescued.
BREAKING: Abhilash Tomy has been successfully rescued
Rescue operation could take days, say Australian authorities
Australian authorities said that the plans meant the rescue operation could take a number of days, with HMAS Ballarat — an Anzac-class frigate of the Royal Australian Navy — on its way to the area but not expected to arrive until Wednesday. Australian Defence Force (ADF) had earlier said that HMAS Ballarat sailed from Perth on Saturday night for the 39-year-old's last known location.
Severity of Tomy's medical condition will decide whether to remove him from yacht or tow the boat
The Australian authorities said there were concerns because Tomy had suffered a spinal injury and his activity on board his vessel had been minimal, but they added that situation would be assessed when the Osiris arrived.
"We then have to undertake a medical assessment of Tomy... depending upon that medical assessment, we will either remove him from the yacht or tow the yacht, most likely to Amsterdam which is about 180 kilometres away. Then we can get further medical assistance from a doctor who is at the research station there," he said.
Can't walk, might need stretcher: Tomy's message to GGR organisers
Abhilash Tomy was dismasted and had suffered a back injury in extremely rough weather and sea condition, with wind speeds clocking at 130 kmph and waves rising 10 metre high, off Perth on Friday.
Earlier, the organisers of Golden Globe Race said that Abhilash Tomy had sent a message saying "ACTIVATED EPIRB. CANT WALK. MIGHT NEED STRETCHER". A subsequent message read "CAN MOVE TOES. FEEL NUMB. CAN'T EAT OR DRINK. TOUGH 2 REACH GRAB BAG".
'Area, known for treacherous weather, known to cause damage to similar vessels'
The area, which could be "treacherous" during poor weather conditions, was known to cause damage to vessels similar to that suffered by Tomy's yacht, he said. "This (French) vessel is actually purpose-built for working in the Southern Ocean and the conditions that you experience there."
"The crew themselves know the territory very well and in fact we've used the same vessel on other occasions, when we've had to provide assistance to yachtsman in distress in these areas," Lloyd said.
Only limited information about Tomy's condition, say Australian authorities
According to the Australian Maritime Safety Authority's search and rescue manager Alan Lloyd, the specialised vessel Osiris was to arrive in the location of Tomy's vessel at approximately mid-afternoon Canberra time on Monday.
According to the ABC report, Lloyd said there was still only limited information available about Tomy's condition, but help was getting closer. "The French research vessel Osiris will arrive in the location of Tomy's vessel at approximately mid-afternoon Canberra time, probably about 2:00 pm West Australian time," he said.
Tomy's location traced to 1,900 nautical miles from Perth
Australian maritime authorities have said that French vessel Osiris is closer to the location of Abhilash Tomy's Thuriya which is stranded in the middle of south Indian Ocean. Tomy, representing India in the Golden Globe Race 2018 (GGR) on an indigenously built sailing vessel 'Thuriya', had suffered a back injury Friday after his yacht was hit by a vicious storm with 14-metre-high waves mid-way in the southern Indian Ocean.
His location was traced approximately 1,900 nautical miles from Perth, Australia and about 2,700 nautical miles from Cape Comorin.
French ship Osiris to evacuate Abhilash Tomy
According to reports, French ship Osiris will launch two Zodiac boats and try to reach the stranded commander. The name 'Osiris' is the Latinised form of the Egyptian Usir which is interpreted as 'powerful' or 'mighty'. The two boats will help administer first aid and give Tomy water before evacuation.
'Final stretch! But very hostile weather': Journalists closely follow the rescue op
Journalists have been closely following the rescue operation of the stranded commander. Abhilash Tomy has been stranded in South Indian Ocean since Friday. A couple of hours ago, reporters said that the condition at the sea is very hostile. "8-meter waves & very windy."
Thuriya's mast broke off and fell on 82nd day of the race
Eighty-two-days into the race, Tomy's 36-foot boat Thuriya was one of several that was hit by 80 mph winds and 46-foot waves midway across the South Indian Ocean on Friday, reports said. The Thuriya's mast had broken off when it was rolled in the storm and the yachtsman suffered what he called "a severe back injury".
'It will be strong and it will move really fast.... fingers crossed'
A satellite call, which was recorded on 20 September, tells us a little about the condition of the sea before the masthead of Tomy's yacht broke. Tomy tells the caller that the sea has started to get windy. The man on the other end of the call tells him that "a system" has started forming on top of him in the sea. "It's an interesting system. It is not coming at you, but it is literally forming over the top of you. It will be strong and it will move really fast.... fingers crossed."
"So, it shouldn't be too bad?" Tomy asks and the man says, "It's gonna be vicious, but it's gonna be short and sweet... if you know what I mean."
Osiris expected to rescue stranded commander any minute now
According to latest reports, French vessel Osiris is expected on scene any time now to rescue stranded commander Abhilash Tomy.
Journalist Shiv Aroor, who has been live tweeting the developments said, "Wave heights of 5-8 metres being experienced in the area right now."
15:08 (IST)
Watch: Visuals of Indian Naval Commander Abhilash Tony’s boat taken on Sunday
14:43 (IST)
Tomy belongs to Alappuzha in Kerala, grew up reading books like Treasure Island
Belonging from Alappuzha in Kerala, Tomy grew up in Naval bases across the country, since his father was in the Naval police. In an interview to The Indian Express, Tomy had said that he grew up reading books like Moby Dick and Treasure Island and dreamed of having great adventures at sea.
14:38 (IST)
Commander's father says Tomy is 'conscious but dehydrated'
14:26 (IST)
Indian Navy assures Tomy's safety, says that he has been pulled out on a stretcher
14:18 (IST)
Golden Globe race organisers hail 'incredible' effort to rescue Abhilash Tomy
14:11 (IST)
Seven boats have so far withdrawn from the Golden Globe Race 2018
The Golden Globe Race involves a single-handed circumnavigation of the globe — a distance of 30,000 miles — without using modern technology, except for satellite communications. Competitors started from France on 1 July and seven boats have so far withdrawn from the race, according to a BBC report.
14:08 (IST)
Tomy's boat was a replica of the boat which won the first Golden Globe Race in 1968
14:04 (IST)
Tony had communicated his condition to race organisers through a texting unit
Commander Tomy was able to communicate using a texting unit after his satellite phone was broken. He managed to send an initial message saying he has a severe back injury and was immobilised, unable to eat or drink on the damaged yacht, BBC reported.
On Sunday, race organisers had tweeted that Tomy had sent another message saying, "Lugged cans of ice tea, Having that. Vomiting continuously. Chest burning".
13:59 (IST)
Australian ship was to rescue Tomy but French vessel reached him first: Indian Navy
13:49 (IST)
Defence minister tweets to confirm safe rescue of Abhilash Tomy
"He is conscious and doing okay. The vessel will shift him to a nearby island (I'lle Amsterdam) by evening. INS Satpura will take him to Mauritius for medical attention," Nirmala Sitharaman tweeted.
13:35 (IST)
Abhilash conscious but tired and dehydrated: Father
After the successful rescue operations on Monday, father of Abhilash Tomy, PC Tomy, told reporters that the naval commander was conscious but he was tired and dehydrated.
An Indian Navy P-8I aircraft operating from Mauritius had visually sighted ‘Thuriya’, which was “rolling excessively” in the turbulent sea, on Sunday morning approximately 1,900 nautical miles south-west from Australia’s Perth and about 2,700 nautical miles from Cape Comorin, the navy had said.
13:26 (IST)
Injured officer shall be picked up in the next 16 hours by a French vessel Osiris: Nirmala Sitharaman
13:26 (IST)
Injured officer shall be picked up in the next 16 hours by a French vessel Osiris: Nirmala Sitharaman
13:24 (IST)
Bad weather delayed rescue operations, says Indian Navy
A navy spokesman had earlier said that bad weather was creating impediments in reaching Tomy whose vessel was "rolling excessively" in the South Indian Ocean. The vessel was located by an Indian Navy aircraft Sunday.
"He will be picked up by French vessel Osiris shortly... Weather creating impediments," the spokesman had said.
13:16 (IST)
BREAKING: Abhilash Tomy has been successfully rescued
12:55 (IST)
Rescue operation could take days, say Australian authorities
Australian authorities said that the plans meant the rescue operation could take a number of days, with HMAS Ballarat — an Anzac-class frigate of the Royal Australian Navy — on its way to the area but not expected to arrive until Wednesday. Australian Defence Force (ADF) had earlier said that HMAS Ballarat sailed from Perth on Saturday night for the 39-year-old's last known location.
12:48 (IST)
Severity of Tomy's medical condition will decide whether to remove him from yacht or tow the boat
12:44 (IST)
Can't walk, might need stretcher: Tomy's message to GGR organisers
Abhilash Tomy was dismasted and had suffered a back injury in extremely rough weather and sea condition, with wind speeds clocking at 130 kmph and waves rising 10 metre high, off Perth on Friday.
Earlier, the organisers of Golden Globe Race said that Abhilash Tomy had sent a message saying "ACTIVATED EPIRB. CANT WALK. MIGHT NEED STRETCHER". A subsequent message read "CAN MOVE TOES. FEEL NUMB. CAN'T EAT OR DRINK. TOUGH 2 REACH GRAB BAG".
12:38 (IST)
'Area, known for treacherous weather, known to cause damage to similar vessels'
The area, which could be "treacherous" during poor weather conditions, was known to cause damage to vessels similar to that suffered by Tomy's yacht, he said. "This (French) vessel is actually purpose-built for working in the Southern Ocean and the conditions that you experience there."
"The crew themselves know the territory very well and in fact we've used the same vessel on other occasions, when we've had to provide assistance to yachtsman in distress in these areas," Lloyd said.
12:36 (IST)
Only limited information about Tomy's condition, say Australian authorities
According to the ABC report, Lloyd said there was still only limited information available about Tomy's condition, but help was getting closer. "The French research vessel Osiris will arrive in the location of Tomy's vessel at approximately mid-afternoon Canberra time, probably about 2:00 pm West Australian time," he said.
12:33 (IST)
Tomy's location traced to 1,900 nautical miles from Perth
Australian maritime authorities have said that French vessel Osiris is closer to the location of Abhilash Tomy's Thuriya which is stranded in the middle of south Indian Ocean. Tomy, representing India in the Golden Globe Race 2018 (GGR) on an indigenously built sailing vessel 'Thuriya', had suffered a back injury Friday after his yacht was hit by a vicious storm with 14-metre-high waves mid-way in the southern Indian Ocean.
His location was traced approximately 1,900 nautical miles from Perth, Australia and about 2,700 nautical miles from Cape Comorin.
12:27 (IST)
French ship Osiris to evacuate Abhilash Tomy
According to reports, French ship Osiris will launch two Zodiac boats and try to reach the stranded commander. The name 'Osiris' is the Latinised form of the Egyptian Usir which is interpreted as 'powerful' or 'mighty'. The two boats will help administer first aid and give Tomy water before evacuation.
12:14 (IST)
'Final stretch! But very hostile weather': Journalists closely follow the rescue op
Journalists have been closely following the rescue operation of the stranded commander. Abhilash Tomy has been stranded in South Indian Ocean since Friday. A couple of hours ago, reporters said that the condition at the sea is very hostile. "8-meter waves & very windy."
12:10 (IST)
Thuriya's mast broke off and fell on 82nd day of the race
Eighty-two-days into the race, Tomy's 36-foot boat Thuriya was one of several that was hit by 80 mph winds and 46-foot waves midway across the South Indian Ocean on Friday, reports said. The Thuriya's mast had broken off when it was rolled in the storm and the yachtsman suffered what he called "a severe back injury".
12:08 (IST)
'It will be strong and it will move really fast.... fingers crossed'
A satellite call, which was recorded on 20 September, tells us a little about the condition of the sea before the masthead of Tomy's yacht broke. Tomy tells the caller that the sea has started to get windy. The man on the other end of the call tells him that "a system" has started forming on top of him in the sea. "It's an interesting system. It is not coming at you, but it is literally forming over the top of you. It will be strong and it will move really fast.... fingers crossed."
"So, it shouldn't be too bad?" Tomy asks and the man says, "It's gonna be vicious, but it's gonna be short and sweet... if you know what I mean."
11:49 (IST)
Osiris expected to rescue stranded commander any minute now
