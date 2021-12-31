INI CET January 2022: AIIMS releases revised schedule for open round seat allocation; check details here

As per the official notification, tentative vacancies in different subjects/ specially after allotment in the second round of online seat allocation will commence from 8 January 2022

The INI CET January 2022 revised schedule for postgraduate open round online seat allocation has been released by All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). Applicants who have registered themselves for the INI CET January 2022 counselling can check their revised schedule available on AIIMS’s official website - https://aiimsexams.ac.in.

Applicants should note that the revised schedule has been issued for Doctorate of Medicine (MD), Master of Science (MS), Doctorate of Medicine (DM), Master of Dental Surgery (MDS) courses, among others.

As per the official notification, tentative vacancies in different subjects/ specially after allotment in the second round of online seat allocation will commence from 8 January 2022.

Below is the complete list of AIIMS INICET January 2022 revised schedule:

The online registration and choice of filling open round of seat allocation will start from 5 pm on 12 January and end on 5 pm on 16 January.

AIIMS will announce the final seat positions in different subjects/ specialties for the open round seat allocation on 14 January.

The Open Round eat allocation will be announced by AIIMS on 23 January

Applicants can accept the allocated seats from 11 am on 24 January to 5 pm on 27 January. The reporting date for candidates is also from 24 to 27 January, as per the notification.

Applicants must note that AIIMS will conduct the on-the-spot admission round for PGIMER Chandigarh separately before 31 January, 2022. The Institute will announce the registration, schedule, and other information regarding the on-the-spot admissions separately.

For any issues or queries regarding seat allocation, candidates can send a message from their registered email id to the Assistant Controller of Examinations, AIIMS New Delhi, at aiims.pgcounselling@gmail.com, along with details such as their name, registration id and roll number.

For further details, queries and circulars regarding INI CET 2022, candidates are advised to visit the official website of All India Institute of Medical Sciences - https://aiimsexams.ac.in.