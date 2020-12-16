INI CET January 2021 session counselling schedule released; registration for round 1 begins at aiimsexams.org

INI CET January 2021 session counselling will be held in four rounds including mock and open rounds

INI CET January 2021 session counselling schedule has been released by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi. Candidates who qualified the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) 2021 January session can register for counselling and seat allotment process at aiimsexams.org.

The allotment of seats will be subjected to the fulfilment of the eligibility criteria as mentioned in the prospectus/ notices published on the official website.

According to a report by NDTV, INI CET January 2021 session counselling will be held in four rounds including mock and open rounds. Candidates will be required to upload documents including Class 10 admit card, mark sheets of Classes 10 and 12 board examinations in the correct format.

As per the schedule, for the first round, candidates can exercise choices (institute and subject/specialty) from 15 to 19 December up to 5 pm. The announcement of seat allocation of first round (for candidates who have exercised the options till 17 December up to 5 pm) will be on 18 December 2020.

The seat allocation result for the first round will be declared on 22 December 2020. Candidates whose names appear in the round 1 list will have to accept the seat online from 23 December at 11 am to 26 December at 5 pm. Reporting/ joining with submission of documents/ online payment of caution money will have to be done between 23 and 28 December up to 5 pm.

As per the scheduled for the second rounds, the exercising of choices will be from 11 am on 31 December to 5 pm on 1 January. The announcement of seat allocation for round 2 will be done on 4 January.

Candidates who will be allotted seats in the round will have to accept them online from 5 to 8 January 2021 (5 pm). They will have to report/ join with submission of documents and pay online caution money between 5 to 9 January (5 pm).

The open round will be conducted after seat allotment in the second round. The list of the tentative vacancy will be released by the authority on 5 January. Candidates will have to register online and exercise of choices for the seat allocation of the round will be done from 9 to 14 January.

The final seat position for different subject and speciality for open round will be released on 12 December by 5 pm. The seat allocation result of the round will be declared on 20 January.

Candidates will have to accept the allotted seat between 21 and 24 January up to 5 pm. They will have to report and join from 21 to 25 January up to 5 pm.

A report by Careers 360 said that AIIMS has also released the merit list as well as INI CET cut-off for unreserved/ EWS/ OBC/ SC/ ST/ PwBD candidates.

As many as 5,911 candidates have been selected for MD/ MS/ DM/ MCh counselling process, while 113 have been selected for MDS.