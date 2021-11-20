INI CET 2022: Results expected to be declared today at aiimsexams.ac.in; check details here

The timetable for the open round of seat allocation and online seat allocation will be announced separately.

The Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) 2022 results are expected to be declared by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi today, 20 November. Once released, candidates who appeared in the examination can check their results on the official website at https://www.aiimsexams.ac.in/.

The INI CET result will be published in the form of a merit list, as per news reports.

Here’s how to check INI CET Results 2022:

Visit the official website - https://www.aiimsexams.ac.in/

Click on the INI CET 2022 result link given on the home page

Login with the required credentials

Check and download the INI CET 2022 merit list

Search your INI CET 2022 result using roll number or name

Save a copy of the INI CET 2022 merit list for the future

Seat allocation:

The seat allocation process will start after the declaration of the results and the dates will be announced soon by AIIMS. Candidates must note that the allocation of seats will be done according to the marks obtained by them. The reservation policies, community reservation, and choices of the candidates will also be considered. The selected candidates can apply for the counseling process. The timetable for the open round of seat allocation and online seat allocation will be announced separately.

As per the guidelines, seat allocation for the postgraduate seats in participating Institutes will be done online. Candidates must note that seat allocation is a two-round process that is followed by an open round.

The INI CET exam is very crucial for the candidates as admission into Post Graduation courses like MD, MS, DM (6 years), MCh (6 years).

The qualified candidates in INI CET exam get admission to AIIMS institutes across the country, PGIMER Chandigarh, NIMHANS Bengaluru, and SCTIMST Trivandrum will be done via this examination.

The exam for the January 2022 session was conducted on 14 November from 9 am to 12 pm as an online, Computer-Based Test (CBT).

For further details and queries, candidates are advised to visit the official website of the INI CET.