INI CET 2022: AIIMS releases admit cards at aiimsexams.ac.in; check direct link here
To access the admit cards, students have to submit their unique examination code (UEC), registration ID, and passwords on the portal
The Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) 2022 admit cards have been released by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi.
Those preparing for the test can now check and download the INI CET 2022 hall tickets by visiting the official website of AIIMS at https://www.aiimsexams.ac.in/.
To access the admit cards, students have to submit their unique examination code (UEC), registration ID, and passwords on the portal. For the unversed, the INI CET 2022 is slated to be held on 14 November.
Steps to download INI CET 2022 admit cards:
Step 1: Go to the official website of AIIMS at https://www.aiimsexams.ac.in/
Step 2: Search and click on the Academic Courses Link
Step 3: Then, click on the INI CET link that is available on the next window and proceed
Step 4: Within a few seconds, the INI CET 2022 admit cards will be displayed on the screen
Step 5: Check and download the hall ticket for examination purposes
Direct link to download INI CET admit card.
After downloading the hall tickets, applicants are requested to check important details including application numbers, roll numbers, and the INI CET 2022 exam centres mentioned on it. In case of any discrepancy found on the admit card, candidates are requested to report it immediately to the exam conducting body, AIIMS.
For the unversed, the INI CET is conducted by AIIMS for students seeking admission to several Masters or Postgraduate (PG) programmes like Doctorate of Medicine (DM), Master of Dental Surgery (MDS), Masters of Surgery (MS), Doctor of Medicine (MD) and Master of Chirurgie (MCh).
After qualifying the INI CET exam, students will get admission to AIIMS across the country which includes AIIMS Delhi, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, PGI Chandigarh, Raipur, Rishikesh, Jodhpur, Patna, JIPMER Puducherry, and NIMHANS Bengaluru.
