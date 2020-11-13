INI CET 2021 admit card to be released soon at aiimsexams.org; entrance test on 20 November

Candidates who qualify the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test will be eligible for admission to various postgraduate courses in medicine and surgery at prominent government medical institutes such as AIIMS, JIPMER, PGIMER and NIMHANS

Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) 2021 admit card is expected to be released by All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, today, 13 November. Once released, candidates registered for INI CET 2021 can download their hall ticket from aiimsexams.org.

According to a report by Careers 360, INI CET is a new exam that has replaced all the postgraduate entrance tests of AIIMS, JIPMER, PGIMER and NIMHANS.

INI CET 2021 will be conducted on 20 November in computer-based test (CBT) mode.

AIIMS in a notification earlier this month, revised the releasing of the INI CET 2021 admit card. The hall ticket was earlier scheduled to be available for download on 10 November.

Candidates who have successfully completed the registration process within the due date will be able to download INI CET 2021 admit card for the January session. They will be required to enter their login credentials correctly to download the hall ticket.

Steps to download IMI CET 2021 admit card:

Step 1: Go to AIIMS official website - aiimsexams.org

Step 2: Tap on the link that mentions, 'INI CET 2021 admit card released.'

Step 3: Enter your application login ID, password and Captcha code displayed on the screen.

Step 4: The INI CET 2021 admit card will appear on your screen.

Step 5: Verify your name and other details mentioned in the hall ticket before downloading and taking a print out.

As per a report by Jagran Josh, candidates who qualify the INI CET 2021 will be eligible for admission to the Masters of Surgery (MS) and Doctor of Medicine (MD), Doctorate of Medicine (DM), Masters of Chirurgie (MCh), and Masters of Dental Surgery (MDS) programmes at AIIMS, JIPMER, PGIMER and NIMHANS