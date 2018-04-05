Information and Broadcasting Ministry tells BARC to stop using landing page as measuring tool for TV ratings

The Information and Broadcasting Ministry on Thursday told the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) to stop using landing channel or page to measure television ratings and submit a compliance report within a span of 15 days.

The landing channel or the landing page is the Logical Channel Number which is first displayed when a set top box (STB) is switched on.

According to News 18, the decision came soon after some broadcasters approached the ministry and claimed that some television networks, colluding with broadcasters and distributors, were placing their channels on the landing page to influence the ratings.

All television channels have a unique ID which the BARC uses to track the ratings. The landing page is supposed to be without a watermark, contrary to what the broadcasters are doing which leads to higher TV ratings for these channels. High ratings bring in higher advertising revenues which the ministry felt could lead to an“unholy alliance” among broadcasters and advertisers, they alleged, according to the report.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India on Thursday issued a consultation paper to seek views of the stakeholders on the issue, Money Control reported.