Infiltration bid foiled in J&K's Poonch, two terrorists killed

A major infiltration bid along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district was foiled after the Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police killed two terrorists in a joint operation.

“Operation Bahadur in Poonch Sector. A major infiltration bid was eliminated in a joint operation by Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police during the night of July 17 in Poonch Sector. Two infiltrators have been eliminated,” the White Knight Corps said in a tweet.

Operation Bahadur #Poonch Sector. Major Infiltration Bid Eliminated in a joint operation by #IndianArmy & @JmuKmrPolice during the night of 17 Jul 23 in Poonch Sector. Two infiltrator have been eliminated. Search operations are in Progress.… pic.twitter.com/bFgUZZw5wS — White Knight Corps (@Whiteknight_IA) July 17, 2023

“The search operations are in progress,” added the tweet.

The operation was launched on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

With inputs from agencies