Infiltration bid foiled in J&K's Poonch, two terrorists killed

A major infiltration bid along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district was foiled after the Army and J&K police killed two terrorists in a joint operation on Monday

FP Staff Last Updated:July 17, 2023 14:16:56 IST
A major infiltration bid along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district was foiled after the Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police killed two terrorists in a joint operation.

“Operation Bahadur in Poonch Sector. A major infiltration bid was eliminated in a joint operation by Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police during the night of July 17 in Poonch Sector. Two infiltrators have been eliminated,” the White Knight Corps said in a tweet.

“The search operations are in progress,” added the tweet.

The operation was launched on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

With inputs from agencies

Published on: July 17, 2023 14:16:56 IST

