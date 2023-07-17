Infiltration bid foiled in J&K's Poonch, two terrorists killed
A major infiltration bid along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district was foiled after the Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police killed two terrorists in a joint operation.
“Operation Bahadur in Poonch Sector. A major infiltration bid was eliminated in a joint operation by Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police during the night of July 17 in Poonch Sector. Two infiltrators have been eliminated,” the White Knight Corps said in a tweet.
Operation Bahadur #Poonch Sector. Major Infiltration Bid Eliminated in a joint operation by #IndianArmy & @JmuKmrPolice during the night of 17 Jul 23 in Poonch Sector. Two infiltrator have been eliminated. Search operations are in Progress.
“The search operations are in progress,” added the tweet.
The operation was launched on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.
