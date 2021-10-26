Industrialist Anand Mahindra shares video of Delhi's 'Matka Man', calls him 'more powerful than entire Marvel stable'

Alagarathanam Natarajan, popularly known as 'Matka Man', uses a Bolero vehicle to supply water to the underprivileged residents of South Delhi

While most people love superheroes such as Batman and Iron Man, there is no dearth of real-life heroes in our midst. Industrialist Anand Mahindra took to social media recently to share the story of one such hero, Alagarathanam Natarajan, popularly known as 'Matka Man'.

Calling Natarajan “a superhero that’s more powerful than the entire Marvel stable”, Mahindra shared his achievements and thanked him for using a Bolero vehicle while supplying water to the underprivileged residents of South Delhi.

Natarajan was once a cancer survivor, who came back to the country from England to dedicate his life to the betterment of society. The elderly man has made it his life’s mission to begin a “quiet revolution of human kindness”.

According to his website, the Matka Man supplies water at 15 locations across South Delhi, with a school and two donors supplying some of the quantity while Natarajan supplies the rest. In summer, he supplies approximately 2,000 litres of water daily in earthen pots to keep the liquid cool. As per his website, he is not affiliated with any NGO, government or organisation.

Through some donations and life savings, Natarajan bought a Bolero truck last month as a replacement for two SUVs. The truck is fitted with two 1,000 litre tanks, which enables Natarajan to use the smaller SUV for food distribution.

The Matka Man also supplies salads to about 150 construction workers about two or three times a week, as well as to drivers and security guards on his route. He has also constructed several cycle pumps in the area for helping people who travel to work on bicycles.