Industrial training institutes may soon get a CBSE-like separate board; Cabinet note ready for approval

India PTI Jun 07, 2018 15:42:16 IST

New Delhi: A separate board along the lines of the ICSE and CBSE is likely to be established to assess and certify around 23 lakh students graduating from industrial training institutes (ITIs) across the country, official sources said.

Representative image. Reuters

The move will allow ITI graduates to pursue regular courses in other schools and colleges, as the certificates awarded to them will be equivalent to the ones given to students graduating from ICSE and CBSE-affiliated schools.

Top sources in the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship said a Cabinet note to set up the board is ready after consultations with several departments of the government. It may be placed before the Union Cabinet for approval in a month.

The board will also subsume Sector Skill Councils, industry bodies led by the National Skill Development Corporation, which create occupational standards and qualification bodies, develop competency framework, conduct training programmes and skill gap studies and assess and certify trainees on the curriculum aligned to national occupational standards developed by them, official sources told PTI.

The Ministry of Human Resource Development has approved the proposal of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship to establish the board, sources said.


