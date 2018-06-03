Indrani Mukerjea discharged from Mumbai's JJ Hospital; murder accused was admitted after complaints of chest pain

Mumbai: Former media executive Indrani Mukerjea, a key accused in the murder of her daughter Sheena Bora, was admitted to the JJ Hospital in Mumbai on Saturday night after she complained of chest pain.

She was discharged from the hospital around 7.30 pm after her test results came out normal, a senior doctor at the hospital said. She was taken back to the Byculla prison.

The 46-year-old co-founder of INX media, lodged in the Byculla women's jail since her arrest in 2015, was brought to the state-run medical facility at 11.30 pm on Saturday with a "history of chest pain and discomfort", SD Nanandkar, JJ Hospital dean, had said earlier.

Mukerjea underwent a series of medical tests after she was admitted to the critical care unit (CCU) of the hospital, he said.

"Accordingly, a clinical evaluation was done. ECG (electrocardiogram) showed mild changes (in heart rhythm), while her chest X-ray report was normal.

"Her MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) test report of the neck was awaited. Her condition is not serious. Some tests related to cardiology are pending," Nanandkar had said.

This was the second time in two months that Mukerjea was admitted to the hospital.

In April, Mukerjea was admitted to the hospital in a "semi-conscious" condition.

She subsequently underwent a series of medical tests. The hospital authorities had then said she had an overdose of anti-depressants that were not prescribed to her.

In October 2015, a few months after her arrest in the case, she was rushed to the hospital in an unconscious state. It was then suspected that she had drug overdose.

Mukerjea is facing trial for allegedly killing her daughter Sheena Bora.

Bora (24) was killed and her body disposed of in a forest area in the neighbouring Raigad district in April 2012, according to the police.

Mukerjea, her former husband Sanjeev Khanna and driver Shyamvar Rai were arrested for the crime which came to light in August 2015.

Rai later turned an approver (prosecution witness) in the case.

Bora, Mukerjea's daughter from an earlier relationship, was killed over a financial dispute, the Central Bureau of Investigation, which is probing the case, said.

The agency later arrested Mukerjea's husband Peter Mukerjea, a former media baron, for allegedly being part of the murder conspiracy.

The high-profile case, which has attracted a lot of media attention, was initially handled by the Mumbai Police and later transferred to the CBI.