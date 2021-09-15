State home minister Narottam Mishra said that he directed police officers to take action against her under the Motor Vehicles Act

A woman who was filmed dancing on the road at a busy intersection in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, to get views for a social media post, has landed in trouble with the police. The authorities have served her a notice for violation of traffic rules.

The woman in the video, identified as Shreya Kalra had posted a video of her dancing on a zebra crossing near the Rasoma Square in Indore when the signal turned red.

The 30-second clip showed Karla, dressed in all black, running to the middle of the road as the signal turned red and then performing to the song Woman by Doja Cat. As she dances on the zebra crossing, the commuters are seen watching her with bemused expressions. The beginning of the clip also showed the Instagrammer without a mask in a public place, as she prepared herself to complete the dare for her social media post. Karla posted the video on her Instagram account. The video went viral on social media, receiving over 20,000 views to date. Many users criticised Karla for her actions, dancing for a dare on social media. She was also slammed by many social media users for not wearing a mask at the beginning of the clip. State home minister Narottam Mishra said that he has directed police officers to take action against her under the Motor Vehicles Act.

Karla later updated the caption to urge people to follow rules in the caption. She added that the “red sign means you have to stop at the signal not because I’m dancing,” and requested people to wear masks.

This is not the first time that an Instagrammer’s actions for garnering more views on social media has landed them in trouble. Recently, Mumbai Police booked two people for performing a motorcycle stunt during which they flung themselves off the vehicle.