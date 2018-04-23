You are here:
Indore model sexually harassed while riding scooter; motorbike-borne men pulled her skirt, asked 'what's under it?'

India FP Staff Apr 23, 2018 15:07:20 IST

A model from Madhya Pradesh has alleged that she was sexually harassed while riding her scooter in Indore on Sunday, according to several media reports.

The Indore model took to Twitter to share the bruises she suffered on her leg. Image courtesy: News18

According to a report in India Today, the victim, a model and blogger from Indore, took to social media to narrate how she was sexually harassed on the busy streets of the city and posted pictures of her bruised leg.

According to the victim, two men on a motorbike attempted to pull her skirt while she was riding her Activa scooter and asked "what was under it?", NDTV reported.

"I was coming back from a bloggers meet. I was wearing a skirt. Two guys came near me and tried to pull my skirt. 'Dikhao iske niche kya hai?' they said. It all happened within a few seconds. I fell down, but nobody tried to stop them", she said, according to the NDTV report.

"An uncle who came to help me after my fall said 'it's because you're wearing a skirt!' I've never been so offended", she wrote, according to the India Today report.

The model said the incident left her "speechless and numb", but she decided to go live on her Instagram and talk about it, News18 reported.

The victim said she'd be filing a police complaint on Monday, but the police haven't yet received a report. "I got to know about this through someone, but we haven't received any report or any information from any of the police stations in the city," DIG Indore Hari Narayan Chari Mishra told News18.


Updated Date: Apr 23, 2018 15:07 PM

