Indo-Pak 1971 war veteran Vice Admiral SH Sarma dies at 100: All you need to know about the Indian Navy officer

The Indian Navy’s Indo-Pakistan war veteran Vice Admiral SH Sarma passed away on Monday, 3 January. During the 1971 war, he was the Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet in which India had defeated Pakistan to form Bangladesh.

According to The Hindu, Vice Admiral Sarma breathed his last at 6:20 pm at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar. His mortal remains will be taken to his residence in the city on Tuesday for people to pay their last respect. The cremation for Vice Admiral Sarma will be performed on 5 January.

On 1 December last year, Vice Admiral Sarma had celebrated his 100th birthday. Apart from being the Flag Officer of Commanding Eastern Fleet, Sarma also served as Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief (FOC in C) of the Eastern Naval Command.

Taking to Twitter, the Indian Navy paid tribute to Vice Admiral Sarma by offering heartfelt condolences to the family:

Adm R Hari Kumar, #CNS and all personnel of #IndianNavy offer heartfelt condolences to the family of Vice Adm SH Sarma PVSM (Retd) who passed away at Bhubaneswar today evening (1/2).#WeRemember #BraveSonsofIndia pic.twitter.com/F0RBYNPre5 — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) January 3, 2022

Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik expressed his grief over the passing away of Vice Admiral Sarma. Through his tweet, he informed that the veteran soldier (Sarma) always led from the front during many battles that India has fought. Patnaik also sent his thoughts and prayers for the bereaved family.

Deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of one of #Odisha’s illustrious sons, Vice Admiral S H Sarma, PVSM. The veteran soldier led from front during many battles India has fought. My thoughts & prayers are with the bereaved family and friends. pic.twitter.com/0Rz9EUdy89 — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) January 3, 2022

Captain Sanjeev Verma, Station Headquarters, 120 Battalion, Bhubaneswar also condoled Vice Admiral Sarma’s death stating that he was a big source of inspiration to them all. Highlighting about Sarma’s role in India's win in the Bay of Bengal, Captain Verma spoke about his vital role as FOC in C of Eastern Naval Command.

Sarma had also taken part in Azadi ka Amrut Mahostav celebration that took place in New Delhi recently.