Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s death anniversary falls on 31 October every year. The late Congress leader was assassinated by her Sikh bodyguards on 31 October, 1984, in retaliation to her Operation Blue Star.

The only female prime minister of the country, Gandhi was known for the reforms she introduced such as the nationalisation of banks and abolition of privy purses of the royal families. A formidable leader, she presided over several significant events such as the 1971 India-Pakistan War, and Operation Blue Star.

On her death anniversary, here are some facts about the Iron Lady of India: