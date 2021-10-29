Indigo pilot makes in-flight announcement in Bhojpuri; impresses social media users

Several social media users praised the airline for the gesture, viewing the move to make in-flight announcements in Bhojpuri, which is spoken in large parts of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand, instead of English and Hindi as a thoughtful one

Passengers travelling on an IndiGo flight were surprised to hear the pilot making the in-flight announcements in Bhojpuri. A video of the flight announcement went viral on social media, receiving much love and appreciation from social media users.

The one minute video sees the pilot making the announcements in Bhojpuri, adding that the New Delhi to Patna flight was seeing less crowds due to the festive season, adding that more passengers were present on the returning route.

He asked the passengers if they were able to understand his Bhojpuri well, asking if they wanted him to translate the announcement into Hindi. He further said that while the state of Bihar had several languages, including Maithili and Maghim, he only knew Bhojpuri, hence was making the announcement in the language.

The video has gone viral on social media since being uploaded by a passenger, receiving over 33,000 views till date.

https://twitter.com/JournoDev/status/1453921283041742848

Several social media users praised the airline for the gesture, viewing the move to make in-flight announcements in Bhojpuri, which is spoken in large parts of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand, instead of English and Hindi as a thoughtful one. People were also happy to see the respect being accorded to the language.

Many users said they were hopeful that other airlines would follow suit and promote Indian languages like this.

Others called it a great gesture that would make many travellers comfortable.

Many people saw the announcement as a sign of the passenger profiles of airlines changing to vernacular speaking people from English speaking people.

Indigo had launched six additional flights from Patna airport recently due to the festive season. The new daily flights will include two more direct flights on the Bengaluru and Delhi routes, as well as one each on the Hyderabad and Mumbai routes. The additional flights will be operational till November end, according to Times of India.