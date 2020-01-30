IndiGo flight captain writes to management, says 'disheartened' action taken against Kunal Kamra without consulting me: Report

The captain of the IndiGo flight which saw Kunal Kamra heckle journalist Arnab Goswami has written to the airline management saying he was "disheartened" to learn the carrier took action against the comedian without consulting him and solely on the basis of social media posts, Moneycontrol reported.

"As captain of 6E5317 Mumbai-Lucknow flight on January 28, I do not find...events reportable in any way. Mr. Kamra's behaviour, while unsavoury, was not qualifying of a level 1 unruly passenger. Indeed, we pilots can all attest to incidents similar and/or worse in nature that were not deemed unruly (sic)," the captain said in his email to the airline's management.

"Furthermore, I was disheartened to learn that my airline has taken action in this case solely on the basis of social media posts, with no consultation whatsoever with the pilot in command. This is somewhat unprecedented in my nine years of airline flying. Moving forward, am I to understand that the bar for interpretation of a disruptive passenger is lower/different when it comes to high profile cases?... I would like a clarification from the airline as this leaves a lot of room for ambiguity (sic)," he added.

When PTI asked about the pilot-in-command's email, IndiGo said, "We have received the relevant statements and the internal committee has initiated the investigation regarding this incident."

With inputs from PTI

