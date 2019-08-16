IndiGo extends fee waiver on all flights to and from Srinagar till 23 August amid uncertainty in Kashmir Valley

IndiGo has decided to extend its full fee waiver on rescheduling and cancellation for all its flights to and from Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir till 23 August.

Initially, IndiGo along with several other airlines including Spicejet and Vistara had decided to give a full fee waiver on rescheduling and cancellation for all its flights to and from Srinagar till 9 August.

Air India’s fee waiver was to run till 15 August while Vistara and Indigo’s offer ended on 9 August.

Around the same time that the airlines announced the fee waiver, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had advised airlines to remain ready to operate additional flights from the Srinagar airport if the need arises, according to a source.

Security was heightened in the region after the Centre withdrew the special status and passed the Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganization) Act, 2019, bifurcating it into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir with Legislature and Ladakh without it.