IndiGo employee arrested in Pune for making hoax call about bomb on Delhi-Mumbai flight

India IANS May 13, 2018 19:40:49 IST

New Delhi: An IndiGo airline employee has been arrested for making a hoax call regarding a bomb on a Mumbai-bound flight at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, police said on Sunday.

Kartik Madhav Bhat, 23, made the call and it was received at the Indigo Airlines office in the cargo complex of the airport at 8.15 a.m. on 2 May, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Sanjay Bhatia.

File image of Delhi police. Reuters

Subsequently, a few Mumbai-bound flights were checked and the call was declared a hoax.

A case was registered and police zeroed in on the owner of the mobile phone from which the call was made. Bhat was finally located in Pune.

The accused is serving as customer service officer in Indigo airlines at the Pune airport.

Bhat told police that his job performance was not up to the mark and he had been given a verbal notice to improve his performance in three months or face action.

"He was depressed and made the call out of frustration and to teach a lesson to the airlines. The phone's SIM card has been seized from him," the official said.


Updated Date: May 13, 2018 19:40 PM

