You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Indigo Airlines bus with 50 passengers on board catches fire at Chennai airport, no one injured

India Press Trust of India Sep 21, 2018 18:03:00 IST

Chennai: A bus belonging to IndiGo Airlines caught fire on Thursday at the airport in Chennai while ferrying passengers of a domestic in-bound evening flight, according to airport officials.

No one was injured in the incident as the blaze was put out immediately by Fire and Rescue Services personnel, they said.

Photo of the IndiGo Airlines bus which caught fire. Twitter/@WhatsNowOn

Photo of the IndiGo Airlines bus which caught fire. Twitter/@WhatsNowOn

The bus caught fire as it was nearing the arrival point with about 50 passengers on board.

Since the blaze was doused immediately, preliminary assessment indicated not “much damage”, either to the interiors or the exteriors of the bus, they added.

The authorities are looking into the incident.


Updated Date: Sep 21, 2018 18:03 PM

Also See






At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars



Top Stories


IFA 2018
view all



Cricket Scores