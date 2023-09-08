'India's presidency will bring economic benefits to the country': G20 Chief Coordinator Harsh Vardhan Shringla

The G20 Chief Coordinator Harsh Vardhan Shringla at the pre-summit briefing said that India’s presidency will bring economic benefits to the country and its citizens.

“We would have received a total of 100,000 visitors for our G 20 presidency from over 125 nationalities and for many of them this has been a discovery of a new India. G 20 presidency will bring economic benefits to our country and to our citizens,” Shringla said during a press conference at the International Media Centre.

The press conference was attended by G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant, Harsh Vardhan Shringla and Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra. The officials gave a briefing on what is in store for the two-day-long summit.

“We assumed the presidency of the G20 on the 1st of December last year and we will conclude our presidency on the 30th of November this year. During the course of our presidency, we would have hosted over 220 G 20 meetings in 60 different cities across the length and breadth of our country. In keeping with the PM’s vision of a pan-Indian G 20, we have hosted at least one G 20 meeting in every state and UT of India. To my mind, that is the finest example of cooperative federalism that we can seek,” Shringla added.

Giving out details about the dinner to be hosted by President Droupadi Murmu tomorrow, the G20 coordinator said, “At the time of the dinner that will be hosted tomorrow by our President, there will be a musical or song which will play in the background. This will represent musicians from all parts of our country.”

“But it will also include musical traditions from every nature – whether it is Hindustani, Carnatic, Folk, Bhajans, every aspect of music will be covered by these 77 musicians who will also include young students, people who have some disabilities, people who are from different walks of life across our country, They will also be displaying very rare musical instruments,” he added.