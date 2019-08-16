India's 'no first use' nuclear policy depends on 'circumstances' in future, says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Pokhran: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said that India follows 'no first use' policy regarding nuclear weapons but said what would happen in future will depend on "circumstances".

#WATCH: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh says in Pokhran, "Till today, our nuclear policy is 'No First Use'. What happens in the future depends on the circumstances." pic.twitter.com/fXKsesHA6A — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2019

"On the question of nuclear policy, until today, we have a policy of no-first-use. What happens in future, will depend on circumstances," he told ANI after paying homage to late prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at the site where the country conducted its second nuclear tests during the regime of the NDA government in 1998.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Pokhran: Till today, our nuclear policy is 'No First Use'. What happens in future depends on the circumstances. https://t.co/nlPTQ5vLUm — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2019

"In Pokhran, India emerged as a nuclear power. Despite all restraints, Atal ji gave permission for the nuclear test. India was listed among those countries which have nuclear power. I paid homage to Atal ji on his first death anniversary here," Singh said.

The nuclear test was conducted on May 1998 in Pokhran during the Vajpayee government. After India acquired the nuclear power, it adopted a nuclear a doctrine which declared a 'no first use' (NFU) policy which means the country will not to use its nuclear weapon as a means of warfare unless attacked by an adversary using nuclear weapons.