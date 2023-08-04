'India's New Rape Capital': In Rajasthan, five men abduct and gangrape minor

Five men abducted a minor student on her way to school, raped her one after the other, and subsequently dumped her on a city road in Dungarpur, Wednesday.

According to initial reports, the victim knew one of the five accused identified as Raju Meena, a driver, from before.

He accompanied by four of his friends allegedly pulled the girl, a student of class 10, inside his car and took her to a forest some 40 kms away from the spot where she was forcefully kidnapped.

The victim alleges that Meena raped her in the forest while other kept watch and later they took her to a room built in a deserted place where two more of them raped her inside the room while the rest waited outside.

Subsequently, the accused men dumped the victim at around 5 PM in the evening on a roadside in Dungarpur city. The victim walked several meters from there to find a vegetable seller. She borrowed his mobile phone to inform her father.

Upon getting the information, the cops ensured a medical examination of the victim and subsequently an FIR was registered Dungrapur’s Dovda police station against the five accused persons on Thursday, said SHO Hemant Chauhan.

He added that The distance of the school from home is about one kilometer. A detailed investigation in the matter is underway.

The incident came the same day a 14-yr-old girl was thrown in a coal furnace after gangrape by three men in Bheelwara. Back to Back incidents have prompted several opposition leaders raise concerns over security of women in Rajasthan.

BJP MP Ranjeeta Koli, who comes from the Dalit community, said the state has been known for its tradition of respect for women. But it has been reduced to “rapist Rajasthan”.