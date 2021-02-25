India's first virtual toy fair to be launched on 27 Feb in a bid to boost 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' vision

The objective of the fair is to provide an impetus to 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and 'vocal for local' campaigns, launched by the government to promote indigenous industries

India's first toy fair will be virtually held from 27 February to 2 March, said Union Ministers Ramesh Pokhriyal and Smriti Irani on 11 February at the launch of the website —theindiatoyfair.in — aiming to promote "holistic development" of the indigenous toy industry.

"It is the first ever digitally accessible exhibition and platform which will provide an opportunity to explore and buy a variety of toys from over 1,000 exhibitors across states and union territories, and participate in insightful webinars, panel discussions and activities, and network with various stakeholders from the toy industry," read the official notification.

The objective of the fair is to provide an impetus to "Atmanirbhar Bharat" and "vocal for local" campaigns, launched by the government to promote indigenous industries.

"The India Toy Fair 2021 intends to bring policy makers, toy manufacturers and distributors, investors, industry experts, MSMEs, artisans, start-ups, children, parents and teachers together on a common platform, in a bid to propel the growth of the Indian toy industry, giving it a global competitive edge," the statement mentioned.

Registrations for the virtual #TheIndiaToyFair 2021 have crossed the one million mark With only 2⃣ days to go, get yourself registered for the first ever toy fair by clicking on the link below 🔗https://t.co/WGgzxB1P6T#Vocal4LocalToys #AatmanirbharBharat pic.twitter.com/XZRT06Ibzn — PIB India (@PIB_India) February 24, 2021

The fair will include 1,000 exhibitors across states and Union Territories, webinars by state governments, panel discussions on diverse topics by experts on areas including toy-based learning, craft demonstrations, competitions, quizzes, virtual tours, product launches, etc.

For the education sector in particular, the knowledge sessions involving various experts will focus on areas emphasised in the NEP 2020, such as play-based and activity-based learning, indoor and outdoor play, use of puzzles and games to promote critical thinking as well to make learning enjoyable.

The exhibitors include Indian businesses engaged in creating happy childhoods and educating children through play as well as NCERT, SCERTs, CBSE along with their schools and teachers, IIT-Gandhinagar, National Institute of Design, and Children University in Ahmedabad.

The campaign to highlight India's first virtual toy fair will be sponsored by Hamleys, the oldest British multinational toy retailer, owned by Reliance Retail.

The multinational retailer will also launch its toy circles in Mumbai, Delhi and Ahmedabad. A CSR activity from Hamleys will provide toy kits and play items for children of Aanganwadis workers. Wooden toys will also be procured for 743 aagnanwadis and distributed to these kids, News18 reported.