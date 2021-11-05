India's first drive-in, rooftop theatre set to open in Mumbai today; see details here

The theatre has a capacity of accommodating around 290 cars.

Indian audience is all set to experience the country’s first open-air rooftop theatre which opens today, 5 November in Mumbai. The first movie to be showcased in the open-air theatre today will be Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. The theatre is located in Jio World Drive and is spread across 17.5 acres in the Bandra Kurla Complex. The launch of this theatre was announced by Reliance and it will be managed by the multiplex chain PVR Ltd. The theatre has a capacity of accommodating around 290 cars.

The drive-in theatre has a 24m x 10m dimension cinema screen, which is apparently one of the biggest cinema screens in the country. Tickets for each car of this drive-in theatre will cost around Rs 1,200. However, only four people are allowed to sit inside one vehicle. Food and beverage facilities will also be present at the venue. Owing to the global pandemic situation and keeping in mind the protocols of COVID-19 , only those who are fully vaccinated and have exhausted a period of 14 days from their second vaccine are allowed to enter.

CEO of Jio World Drive, Darshan Mehta said that the drive-in theatres are a relatively safer option for movie buffs during the pandemic. He also mentioned that the open weather, serene environment, and food will add up to the vibe of the drive-in theatre.

The Jio Drive-in theatre brings a unique feature of sound enhancement by broadcasting soundtrack over FM signals through the vehicle’s sound system. The theatre is powered by Christie RGB Laser Projection and could prove to be a big hit due to its distinctive concept.

The managing director for PVR Ltd, Ajay Bijli said that this theatre could take the city by storm as suburban drive-ins have been a thing abroad but it is the first time that people will get such an experience in their own country.

