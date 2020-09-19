India's COVID-19 tally surpasses 52 lakh, but Centre says five worst-hit states also reporting high recoveries

According to the health ministry, 59.8 percent of the India's active COVID-19 cases are being reported from Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh

India's COVID-19 count mounted to 52,14,677 with 96,424 people testing positive in a day, while the death toll climbed to 84,372 with the virus claiming 1,174 lives in a span of 24 hours, health ministry data updated at 8 am on Friday showed.

Several states including Rajasthan, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh reported their highest-ever single day cases. Karantaka, one of the worst-hit states in the country crossed five lakh cases with 8,626 patients testing positive.

In the meanwhile, the Central Government informed the Lower House of the Parliament that the current phase of the COVID-19 pandemic in India is on multiple trajectories across urban and semi-urban areas with Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Delhi being the most affected.

"Since the country has a huge population, it is expected that there would be a large number of cases every day," Minister of State (MoS) for Health Ashwini Choubey said in a written reply.

He also underlined that COVID-19 cases and deaths per million population in India is among the lowest if one were to compare between similarly affected countries.

Meanwhile, the health ministry Friday said that among the worst-hit states, five states -- Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh -- are also the ones that are reporting a high level of recoveries.

With a record 87,472 patients having recuperated or having been discharged from home or facility-supervised care and hospitals in a span of 24 hours, the total number of COVID-19 recoveries has surged to 41,12,551 in the country, taking the recovery rate to 78.86 percent, while the case fatality rate has dropped to 1.63 percent, it added.

The country has been consistently reporting a very high level of daily recoveries of more than 70,000 for the past 11 days, the ministry said.

"Recovered cases of coronavirus infection are 4.04 times the number of active cases as recoveries outnumber the latter by 30,94,797," it highlighted.

"The top five states with high active caseload of COVID-19 are also the ones which are presently reporting a high level of recoveries," the ministry said.

It said 59.8 percent of the active cases are being reported from Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh. These states have also accounted for 59.3 percent of the total recoveries and 90 per cent of the new recoveries are reported from 16 states and Union territories, the ministry said.

Maharashtra (19,522) has accounted for 22.31 percent of the new recoveries, Andhra Pradesh 12.24 percent, Karnataka 8.3 percent, Tamil Nadu 6.31 percent and Chhattisgarh 6 percent.

Together, these states account for 55.1 percent of the new recoveries, the ministry said.

Maharashtra reports 21,656 cases, two ministers test positive

Among the worst-hit states, Maharashtra reported 11,67,496 total cases on Friday with the single-day addition of 21,656 cases while the fatality count mounted to 31,791 with 405 patients succumbing to the virus in the day, the state health department said.

A total of 22,078 patients were discharged on Friday after treatment, taking the number of recoveries in the state to 8,34,432, it said, adding that the state now has 3,00,887 active cases.

In Mumbai, where the police extended prohibitory orders under Section 144 till end of September on Thursday, 2,283 people tested during the day, taking the overall case count to 1,80,668. The toll from the virus rose to 8,375, of which 52 were reported today.

Pune city added 1,875 COVID-19 cases, which took its tally to 1,38,268, while 28 deaths pushed toll to 3,165.

Meanwhile, two Maharashtra ministers — Nitin Raut (energy minister) and Hasan Mushrif (rural development minister) — on Friday said they have tested coronavirus positive. With this, the number of ministers in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, who tested positive for the infection has reached 11 so far.

Recently, ministers Jitendra Awhad (housing), Ashok Chavan (PWD), Dhananjay Munde (social justice), Sunil Kedar (animal husbandry), Balasaheb Patil (cooperation), Aslam Shaikh (textile), Abdul Sattar (MoS-rural development), Sanjay Bansode (MoS-environment) and Vishwajit Kadam (MoS-cooperation) had tested positive for COVID-19.

AP records 8,096 new COVID-19 cases, to open bars from Saturday

Andhra Pradesh continued to register a dip in fresh COVID-19 cases with the state reporting 8,096 new infections and 67 fatalities at 9 am on Friday.

While the aggregate cases rose to 6,09,558, recoveries increased to 5,19,891, leaving 84,423 active cases after 5,244 mortalities, the latest bulletin said.

Barring the two Godavari districts, East and West, which continue to add more than 1,000 cases each, and Chittoor that has been adding about 900 daily, other districts are reporting relatively less numbers.

However, the state also announced Friday that the bars in the state would be re-opened from Saturday after nearly six months of closure due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown. However, bars would attract a 20 percent 'COVID-19 fee' on the basic licence and a 10 percent additional retail excise tax on liquor.

The state would earn Rs 40 crore in the form of the COVID-19 fee and another Rs 300 crore as additional retail excise tax.

Tamil Nadu positivity rate plunges below 10%

The positivity rate in Tamil Nadu declined below 10 percent from 30 percent "for the first time", state Health Minister Dr C Vijaya Baskar said Friday, with the state registering 5,488 new coronavirus cases and 67 more fatalities.

As of Friday evening, the state had 5,30,908 cases while 8,685 had died of the virus. Of the over 5.30 lakh plus positive cases in the State, Chennai contributed for 1,53,616.

The capital city of Chennai added 989 fresh cases today while Coimbatore (543), Salem (288), Chengalpet (265), Tiruvallur (258,) and Kancheepuram (151) also reported high caseloads.

Karnataka cases cross five lakh

Total number of COVID-19 infections in Karnataka crossed five lakh on Friday, as the state reported 8,626 new cases and 179 related fatalities, taking the death toll to 7,808, the Health department said.

However, the day also saw the number of recoveries outnumbering new infections, with 10,949 patients getting discharged after recovery.

Out of 8,626 fresh cases reported on Friday, 3,623 cases were from Bengaluru Urban alone.

As of 18 September evening, cumulatively 5,02,982 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 7,808 deaths and 3,94,026 discharges, the Health department said in its bulletin. Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 1,87,705 infections, followed by Mysuru (28,677) and Ballari (28,485).

UP reports 98 more COVID-19 deaths; tally climbs to 3.42 lakh

On Friday, the state of Uttar Pradesh reported 98 more fatalities due to COVID-19, taking the toll to 4,869, while 6,494 fresh cases took the infection tally to 3,42,788.

The state now has 67,825 active COVID-19 cases and 2,70,094 people have recovered from the disease till date, Additional Chief Secretary (Medical and Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said.

Prasad said the recovery rate of COVID-19 patients in the state is 78.79 percent.

Of the 67,825 active cases, 35,124 patients are in home isolation, which is 51.78 percent of the total active cases.

"So far, 1,73,782 people have opted for home isolation in the state and of them over 1.38 lakh have completed their isolation period and have recovered," he added.

Delhi reports over 4,000 cases

The Natioanl Capital Delhi continued to report over 4,000 cases on Friday as well. Delhi's coronavirus tally crossed 2.38 lakh on Friday with 4,127 fresh cases while the toll from the novel coronavirus mounted to 4,907, authorities said. Thirty fresh fatalities were recorded in the last 24 hours, they added.

The active cases on Friday rose to 32,250 from 31,721 the previous day, the bulletin said. The bulletin also said that 2,01,671 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far. The number of people in home isolation stands at 18,701 up from 18,038 the previous day.

The positivity rate is 6.76 per cent, a decline from 7.38 per cent the previous day, while the recovery rate is 84.44 percent, the bulletin said, adding that the case fatality rate stands at 2.05 per cent.

West Bengal reports 3,192 cases, 59 deaths

In West Bengal, the COVID-19 death toll rose to 4,242 after 59 people succumbed to the virus on Friday, a bulletin issued by the health department said.

The state's tally mounted to 2,18,772 with 3,192 fresh cases, it said.

Since Thursday, 2,960 people have been discharged, bettering the recovery rate to 86.86 percent. West Bengal now has 24,509 active cases, the bulletin said, adding, 45,229 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours.

Rajasthan, Gujarat and MP reported highest single day cases

The coronavirus situation in Madhya Pradesh worsened on Friday as the infection count crossed the one lakh with the state reporting its highest single-day spike of 2,552 cases, officials said.

The case count now stands at 1,00,458 in the state, which has been witnessing 2,000-plus daily cases since the last nine days.

State Public Health and Engineering Minister Aidal Singh Kansana on Friday said on social media that he has tested positive for the infection.

The death of 24 patients took the state's fatality count to 1,901, the official said.

Among the fresh cases, Indore alone accounted for 396, the highest in the state, followed by 264 in Gwalior, 224 in Bhopal and 200 in Jabalpur, he said.

Gujarat too reported its highest single day spike on Friday with the state's tally now at 1,20,498 with 1,410 patients testing postive for the virus in the last 24 hours, said a government release on Friday evening.

On Friday, the fatalities rose to 3,289 with 16 COVID-19 patients dying of the virus. At 286, Surat again recorded the highest daily increase in cases, while Ahmedabad was in second spot with 173 new cases. The total recoveries in the state is 1,01,101.

Rajasthan too witnessed its highest single-day surge so far, with 1,817 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total infection count to 1,11,290 while the toll touched 1,308 with 15 more deaths, according to a health department bulletin.

A total of 17,717 people are currently under treatment for COVID-19, the bulletin said.

A total of 90,823 people have so far been discharged from hospitals after recovering from the infection.

Jaipur has seen a total of 307 fatalities linked to the virus, followed by 130 in Jodhpur, 101 in Bikaner, 93 in Ajmer, 92 in Kota, 74 in Bharatpur, 53 in Pali, 49 in Udaipur, 45 in Nagaur, 32 in Alwar, 27 in Barmer and 24 in Dholpur.

On Friday, Rajasthan recorded 1,817 new cases, including 333 in Jaipur, 301 in Jodhpur, 144 in Kota, 105 in Ajmer, 98 in Udaipur, 93 in Alwar besides cases reported in other districts of the state.

Amon other states, Punjab has reported 2,817 new cases taking the state's tally to 92,833 while 62 more patients died taking the COVID-19-related fatalities to 2,708, a state bulletin said.

There are 21,662 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of now, according to the bulletin. A total of 2,645 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from the infection.

In Himachal Pradesh, 12 people died from coronavirus on Friday and the state's infection tally went up to 11,623 with 432 fresh cases. So far, the state has reported 109 deaths due to COVID-19.

The total number of recoveries has risen to 7,054, Special Secretary (Health) Nipun Jindal, said, adding that 27 patients have migrated out of the state. The number of active cases in the state stood at 4,430, Jindal said.

With inputs from PTI