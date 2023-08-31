India’s April-June GDP growth at 7.8%, highest in 4 quarters; more than US, UK, China, Germany
India reported a 7.8% GDP growth in April-June, making it the highest in four quarters. Economists were expecting a 7.7% growth on a YoY basis. The April-June GDP grew 7.8% as against 6.1% in January-March and 13.1% in April-June 2022.
India recorded economic growth of 7.8 per cent in the April-June quarter of 2023-24 against 13.1 per cent in the year-ago period, as per the National Statistical Office (NSO) data released on Thursday.
India remains the fastest-growing major economy as China’s GDP growth in the April-June quarter was 6.3 per cent.
As per the NSO data, the agriculture sector recorded a 3.5 per cent growth, up from 2.4 per cent in the April-June quarter of 2022-23.
Related Articles
However, the growth in the manufacturing sector decelerated to 4.7 per cent in the first quarter of the current fiscal compared to 6.1 per cent in the year-ago period.
The growth in Gross Domestic Product (GDP) during the January-March quarter of 2022-23 was 6.1 per cent and 4.5 per cent in October-December.
also read
Cementing BRICS alliance requires a Chinese turnaround to enhance its global influence
BRICS will always remain a lot less than effective, unless Beijing wisely decides that settling the border makes sense for its own global ambitions
Despite trying hard, Rahul Gandhi can’t do ordinariness; the dynast’s mass outreach programs smack of insincerity
India is moving ahead with determination and speed, pulling people out of poverty, Congress’s strategy is unconvincing
Modinomics: India's digital economy and financial inclusion take a giant leap
PMJDY has brought the unbanked into the banking system, expanded the financial architecture of India and brought financial inclusion to almost every adult