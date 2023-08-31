India

India’s April-June GDP growth at 7.8%, highest in 4 quarters; more than US, UK, China, Germany

India reported a 7.8% GDP growth in April-June, making it the highest in four quarters. Economists were expecting a 7.7% growth on a YoY basis. The April-June GDP grew 7.8% as against 6.1% in January-March and 13.1% in April-June 2022.

FP Staff Last Updated:August 31, 2023 18:08:51 IST
India’s April-June GDP growth at 7.8%, highest in 4 quarters; more than US, UK, China, Germany

India recorded economic growth of 7.8 per cent in the April-June quarter of 2023-24 against 13.1 per cent in the year-ago period, as per the National Statistical Office (NSO) data released on Thursday.

India remains the fastest-growing major economy as China’s GDP growth in the April-June quarter was 6.3 per cent.

As per the NSO data, the agriculture sector recorded a 3.5 per cent growth, up from 2.4 per cent in the April-June quarter of 2022-23.

Related Articles

Let us keep this momentum

'Let us keep this momentum': PM Modi congratulates Moneycontrol on launch of 'Bullish on India' campaign

Let us keep this momentum

The great turnaround : How public sector banks became most profitable in India

However, the growth in the manufacturing sector decelerated to 4.7 per cent in the first quarter of the current fiscal compared to 6.1 per cent in the year-ago period.

The growth in Gross Domestic Product (GDP) during the January-March quarter of 2022-23 was 6.1 per cent and 4.5 per cent in October-December.

Published on: August 31, 2023 18:03:16 IST

TAGS:

also read

Cementing BRICS alliance requires a Chinese turnaround to enhance its global influence
Opinion

Cementing BRICS alliance requires a Chinese turnaround to enhance its global influence

BRICS will always remain a lot less than effective, unless Beijing wisely decides that settling the border makes sense for its own global ambitions

Despite trying hard, Rahul Gandhi can’t do ordinariness; the dynast’s mass outreach programs smack of insincerity
Opinion

Despite trying hard, Rahul Gandhi can’t do ordinariness; the dynast’s mass outreach programs smack of insincerity

India is moving ahead with determination and speed, pulling people out of poverty, Congress’s strategy is unconvincing

Modinomics: India's digital economy and financial inclusion take a giant leap
Opinion

Modinomics: India's digital economy and financial inclusion take a giant leap

PMJDY has brought the unbanked into the banking system, expanded the financial architecture of India and brought financial inclusion to almost every adult