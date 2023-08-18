India's another milestone: First 3D-printed post office building opens in Bengaluru

India’s first 3D-printed post office building was inaugurated in Bengaluru by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday.

The new post office building has been constructed in around 1,100 sq feet area using 3D Concrete Printing Technology by Larsen & Toubro Construction.

The structural design of the country’s first 3D-printed post office has been approved by IIT Madras.

Addressing the inaugural event, the Union Minister praised the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and informed that some of the works have been undertaken by the central government.

“Bengaluru presents always a new picture of India. The new picture that you saw today in terms of this 3D-printed post office building that’s the spirit of India today. That’s the spirit with which our country is progressing today,” Vaishnaw said.

Top 5 things to know about India's first 3D-printed post office

1- The 3D-printed post office has been named 'Cambridge Layout PO'.

2- It has been readied in just 44 days, beginning 21 March, 2023. The building structure was completed by 3 May, creating the drainage and water network took about two months time.

3- The cost of the 3D concrete printing is around Rs 26 lakh with taxes, New Indian Express quoted sources as saying.

4- Other expenses such as paver, drainage connection and water connection were done by the Civil Wing of the Postal Department at a cost of around Rs 40 lakh.

5- Unlike other 3D-printed building, this post office has been printed on site as per the design. The other 3D-printed building involves building the elements printed off-site in a manufacturing facility and then assembled at the site.

"The 3D printing of the post office building is cast 'in situ' at the job site in an 'open to sky' environment, using a fully automated 3D printer," L&T said.

As per the report, with the launch of this new 3D-printed post office building the existing post office at Halasuru Bazaar is likely to be closed and staff and materials will be relocated to the new building.