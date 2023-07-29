India's Anju receives gifts from Pakistan businessman for converting to Islam

Indian woman Anju,who traveled to Pakistan to meet her Facebook friend Nasrullah and eventually got married, leaving her Indian husband Arvind Kumar in Alwar, received generous gifts from the CEO of Pak Star Group of Companies, Mohsin Khan Abbasi.

To help Anju, now known as Fatima,Pakistan businessman presented her with 10 Marla housing land and a cheque worth PKR 50,000. These gestures were made to warmly welcome her and support Anju’s transition to her new life in the country.

A video capturing Mohsin Khan Abbasi’s interaction with Anju and Nasrullah, along with his statement about the gifts, is going viral on social networking sites, thanks to Pakistan-based journalists.

According to Abbasi, Anju’s arrival from India and her decision to convert to Islam are reasons for celebration, and the gifts are a gesture of welcoming and congratulating her. He expressed immense happiness and stated that the gifts were a small way to show appreciation for her.

“Anju has come here from India and converted to Islam. So these gifts are to welcome her, to congratulate her as we are immensely happy. This is just a small attempt to appreciate her,” Mohsin Khan Abbasi said.

Mohsin Khan Abbasi stated that when someone moves to a new place, one of the main challenges is finding suitable housing. As his company had an ongoing project, they decided to offer accommodation to Anju by providing her with a plot in her name. Additionally, they gave her other small gifts to ensure that she feels welcomed and supported after converting to Islam, with the aim of making Pakistan feel like her home.

Anju’s father expresses his sorrow and disappointment at his daughter’s actions

“She is as good as dead for the family. She has no right to come back to India. If she returns, then she has to face strict punishment. What she did is wrong and people who do that deserve punishment,” Gaya Prasad Thomas said while speaking to ANI.

Further, talking about the same, Thomas said that Anju has no right to take her two children.