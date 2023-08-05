Anand Mahindra, Chairman of the Mahindra Group, has never shied away from celebrating India’s achievements. In yet another viral post on the microblogging site X (earlier Twitter), the 68-year-old industrialist shared a post showing India’s first-ever world title win at the 2023 Hyundai World Archery Championships in Berlin. Mahindra commended the Indian women’s team feat as they made the country proud with their win.

According to World Archery’s official report, the overwhelming win was made possible by archers Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Gopichand Swami and Parneet Kaur who won India’s first world championship team gold with victory over Mexico. With Vennam being the only archer to shoot in all three medal victories over the last five years, and fittingly sealing victory in Berlin with the final arrow.

One user remarked, "India. The world champion!"

“Throughout history, Indian women have been disguised as contributors in every time period and era. Working for the family at home or living in fields or working now in the office or running startups now or winning medals for India. Most women’s contributions are not quantified as it’s in the family’s interest,” said another.

Another individual said, “Historical performance by Indian women! Great!!!”

“Indian women break barriers! Their determination and focus, like Arjuna’s legendary precision, led them to success. So proud of their achievements!” an account commented.

Another user described their commendable performance as, “Bulls-eye? Nah, they’re aiming high! Indian women, inspired by Arjuna, only gaze at the stars.”

The Switzerland-based World Archery organisation was formed in 1931 to develop and promote archery as a major Olympic and Paralympic sport. It is the first win by Indian archers on a global platform. The team first played the sport in Punta Ala (Italy) in 1981.

Archery Association of India, the national governing body of archery in India also took to microblogging site X to share the news.

The women’s team emerged victorious in the finals, outperforming Mexico by an impressive 235-229 score.

It is not the first time Anand Mahindra has shared something inspirational or congratulated athletes for their achievements. Earlier, the Mahindra Group boss shared a post lauding Prathamesh Samadhan Jawkar, a 19-year-old archer who won the gold medal for India at the Archery World Cup in Shanghai in May this year. Mahindra captioned the post “Just incredible.”