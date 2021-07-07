Indian Railways to start special train in September for Char Dham yatra; check details here

As per a press release by IRCTC, the 16-day tour will begin from the National Capital’s Safdarjung Railway Station on 18 September

As the coronavirus cases are reducing across the country, the Indian Railways has decided to operate a special train in September.

This train will cover several top tourist destinations across the country including Char Dham, Badrinath, Jagannath Puri, Rameshwaram, and Dwarkadhish.

Following the success of the Shri Ramayana Yatra train that operated on the Ramayana circuit, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has recently launched another popular pilgrimage route titled Char Dham Yatra.

Meanwhile, as per a press release by IRCTC, the 16-day tour will begin from the National Capital’s Safdarjung Railway Station on 18 September. This trip will cover the visit of Badrinath including mana village, Narsingha Temple, Rishikesh, Jagannath Puri including Golden beach of Puri, Konark Sun Temple, Chandrabhaga beach, Rameshwaram including Dhanushkodi, Dwarkadhish including Shivrajpur beach, Nageshwar Jyotirlinga, and Bet Dwarka.

Check below to find the important features of the special train:

- Devotees who are travelling will roughly cover 8,500 kilometers on this tour

- The Deluxe Air-Conditioned Tourist Train provides a host of facilities including two fine dining restaurants, a modern kitchen, shower cubicles in coaches, sensor-based washroom functions, foot massager, etc.

- The special train provides two types of accommodation; it offers 1st AC and 2nd AC compartments with security features of CCTV cameras and Security Guards for each coach

- IRCTC has launched this special train in collaboration with the government of India initiative which is "Dekho Apna Desh" to promote domestic tourism

- The total package price of this special train covers a complete journey in AC classes, accommodation in deluxe hotels, meals, transfer, and sightseeing in AC vehicles, travel insurance, and services of IRCTC Tour Managers

- IRCTC has advised that devotees who are interested in traveling should take their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine which is mandatory for the age group 18 or above

- Only 120 devotees will be allowed to travel as the train has a total capacity of 156 tourists