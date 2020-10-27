Indian Railways to run 46 special trains to cater to Diwali and Chhath Puja 2020 rush; here is the full list of services

The festival special trains for Diwali and Chhath Puja will be fully reserved trains. Unreserved accommodation in the train will not be available

Indian Railways has announced that it will run 46 special trains to cater to the rising demand of travellers during the festive season. The festival special trains for Diwali and Chhath Puja will be fully reserved trains. Unreserved accommodation in the train is not available, the Ministry of Railways tweeted.

A tweet by Northern Railway said that "festival special" trains will be running to clear Diwali and Chhatt Puja rush. Passengers have been requested to get the reservation done beforehand.

More trains, more safety,less rush!

Indian Railways has planned to run Festive-special trains for Diwali & Chhatt Puja.The trains will be fully reserved trains.Unreserved accomodation in the train is not available. Avoid unnecessary crowding in Rly.premises.

Be cautious, be safe! pic.twitter.com/G0rmfbfsg9 — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) October 26, 2020

IMPORTANT INFORMATION : Passengers are requested to note that all Festival Special trains shall have reserved accommodation only. Kindly get your seats/berths booked beforehand as passengers having reserved tickets will only be allowed to enter the platform to board train. pic.twitter.com/rtf7VzYXH6 — Northern Railway (@RailwayNorthern) October 26, 2020

Diwali 2020 and Chhath Puja 2020 special trains: Full list

1. Train number 04404 - Anand Vihar Terminal-Bhagalpur Superfast Special - will operate from 23 October to 30 November. It will depart from Anand Vihar Terminal (New Delhi) every Monday and Saturday at 6.35 pm.

2. Train number 04403 - Bhagalpur-Anand Vihar Terminal Superfast Special - will run from 24 October to 1 October. The train will leave Bhagalpur on every Tuesday and Saturday at 7.45 pm.

3. Train number 04406 New Delhi-Barauni Superfast Special will run between 23 October and 27 November. It will depart from New Delhi station at 7.25 pm on every Tuesday and Saturday.

4. Train number 04405 - Barauni- New Delhi Superfast Special will be running from 24 October to 28 November. This train will leave Barauni station at 7.30 pm on every Wednesday and Saturday.

5. Train number 04408 - New Delhi-Darbhanga Superfast Special will be running from 22 October to 26 November. The train will originate from New Delhi Railway Station at 7.25 pm.

6. Train number 04407 Darbhanga-New Delhi Superfast Special will be plying from 23 October to 27 November. It will leave Darbhanga at 8.55 pm.

7. Train number 04092 New Delhi-Jayanagar Express Special Train will be running from 21 October to 28 November. This train will leave New Delhi station at 9.30 am on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

8. Train number 04091 Jayanagar-New Delhi Express Special Train will run from 22 October to 29 November on every Thursday and Saturday. The train will leave Jayanagar at 3.30 pm.

9. Train number 04030 Delhi-Muzaffarpur Bi-Weekly Superfast Special Express will run from 20 October to 27 November. The train will leave New Delhi at 1.45 pm on every Wednesday and Saturday.

10. Train number 04029 Muzaffarpur-Delhi Bi-Weekly Superfast Special Express will operate from 22 October to 29 November. The train will leave Muzaffarpur on Thursday and Sunday at 4.15 pm.

11. Train number 04410 New Delhi-Patna Superfast Special Express will run from 23 October to 29 November. The train will leave New Delhi at 2.55 pm.

12. Train number 04409 Patna-New Delhi Superfast Special Express will be operating from 24 October to 30 November. The train will depart from Patna Junction at 12 pm.

13. Train number 04412 Delhi Jn-Saharsa Bi-weekly Superfast Special Express 25 will run from 25 October to 29 November. The train will leave Delhi Junction on every Wednesday and Saturday at 11 pm.

14. Train number 04411 Saharsa - Delhi Jn Bi-weekly Superfast Special Express will run from 26 October to 30 November. The train will leave Saharsa on Thursday and Monday at 9.15 pm.

15. Train number 04624 Amritsar-Saharsa Bi-Weekly Superfast Special Express will run from 21 October to 28 November. The train will leave Amritsar at 5.45 am.

16 Train number 04623 Saharsa-Amritsar Bi-Weekly Superfast Special Express will run from 22 October to 29 November. The train will depart from Saharsa at 2.30 pm

17. Train number 02422 Jammu Tawi- Ajmer Superfast Express Special (Daily) will run from 20 October to 30 November. It will depart from Jammu Tawi Railway station at 6.10 pm

18. Train number 02421 Ajmer-Jammu Tawi Superfast Express Special (Daily) will operate from 21 October to 1 December. It will leave Ajmer at 2.05 pm.

19. Train number 02238 Jammu Tawi- Varanasi Superfast Special Train (Daily) will operate from 21 October to 1 December. It will embark from Jammu Tawi at 2 pm.

20. Train number 02237 Varanasi-Jammu Tawi Superfast Special Train (Daily) will operate from 20 October to 30 November. It will leave Varanasi at 12.40 pm.

21. Train number 04041 Delhi Jn-Dehradun Express Special will run from 20 October to 30 November. The train will leave Delhi Jn at 10.25 pm.

22. Train number 04042 Dehradun-Delhi Jn Express Special will run from 21 October to 1 December. It will leave Dehradun at 9.20 pm.

23. Train number 02231 Lucknow-Chandigarh Superfast Express Special Train (Daily) will run from 20 October to 30 November. It will leave Lucknow at 10.25 pm.

24. Train number 02232 Chandigarh-Lucknow Superfast Express Special Train (Daily) will run from 21 October to 1 December. The train will leave Chandigarh at 9.05 pm.

25. Train number 02448 Hazrat Nizamuddin-Manikpur Superfast Special (Daily) will run from 20 October to 30 November. The train will leave at 8.10 pm from Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway station.

26. Train number 02447 Manikpur-Hazrat Nizamuddin Superfast Special (Daily) 21 October to 1 December. It will depart from Manikpur at 5.25 pm.

27. Train number 04503 Kalka-Shimla Express Special (Daily) will operate from 20 October to 30 November. It will leave Kalka at 12.10 pm.

28. Train number 04504 Shimla-Kalka Express Special (Daily) will run from 21 October to 30 November. It will leave Shimla at 10.40 am.

29. Train number 09717 Jaipur-Daulatpur Chowk Special Express will operate on every Wednesday, Saturday and Monday from 21 October to 30 November. The train will depart from Jaipur at 2.05 pm.

30. Train number 09718 Daulatpur Chowk-Jaipur Special Express will run from 20 October to 29 November. It will leave Daulatpur at 7.30 pm on Tuesday, Friday, Sunday.

31. Train number 04887 Rishikesh-Badmer Special Express daily will run from 21 October to 1 December. It will leave Rishikesh at 6.05 pm.

32. Train number 04888 Badmer-Rishikesh Special Express (Daily) will run from 20 October to 30 November. It will leave Badmer at 6.45 am.

33. Train number 04519 Delhi Jn-Bathinda Special (Daily) will operate from 20 October to 30 November. It will leave Delhi Jn at 2 pm.

34. Train number 04520 Bathinda-Delhi Jn Special (Daily) will run from 20 October to 30 November. It will leave from Bathinda at 5 am.

35. Train number 02471 Delhi Jn-Sriganganagar Special (Daily) will run from 20 October to 30 November. It will leave Delhi Jn at 1.05 pm.

36. Train number 02472 Sriganganagar-Delhi Jn Special (Daily) will ply from 20 October to 30 November. It will leave Sriganganagar at 5.35 am.

37. Train number 09611 Ajmer-Amritsar Express Special will run from 22 October to 28 November on every Thursday and Saturday. The train will depart from Ajmer at 5.55 pm.

38. Train number 09612 Amritsar-Ajmer Express Special will operate from 22 October to 1 December. It will leave Amritsar at 2.30 pm.

39. Train number 09613 Ajmer-Amritsar Express Speecial will run on Monday and Wednesday from 21 October to 30 November. It will leave Ajmer at 5.55 pm.

40. Train number 09614 Amritsar-Ajmer Express Special will leave Amritsar at 5.50 pm on Fridays and Sundays from 23 October to 29 November.

41. Train number 02191 Jabalpur-Haridwar Superfast Express Special will run from 21 October to 25 November every Wednesday. It will leave Jabalpur at 6.55 pm.

42. Train number 02192 Haridwar-Jabalpur Superfast Express Special will operate from 22 October to 26 November. The train will depart from Haridwar on every Sunday at 4.20 pm.

43. Train number 02530 Lucknow-Pataliputra Superfast Express Special will run from 20 October to 30 November. The train will leave Lucknow on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday at 5 am.

44. Train number 02529 Pataliputra-Lucknow Superfast Express Special will operate from 20 October to 30 November. It will leave Pataliputra on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday at 3.50 pm.

45. Train number 02165 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Gorakhpur Superfast Express Special will run from 22 October to 30 November. It will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 5.23 am on every Monday and Thursday.

46. Train number 02166 Gorakhpur-Lokmanya Tilak Superfast Express Special will operate from 22 October to 30 November. It will leave Gorakhpur station at 3.45 pm on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Indian Railways is operating limited train services to restrict the spread of COVID-19. Passengers have to abide by the strict guidelines while travelling. Overcrowding at railway stations is not allowed.