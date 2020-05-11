Indian Railways to resume passenger services; will run 15 special trains starting 12 May: Full list of trains and their timings

The Indian Railways is resuming passenger train service from Tuesday, 12 May. The Railways had stopped the functioning of passenger trains on 22 March in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. A total of 15 pairs of special trains will be running from tomorrow.

As per the Ministry of Railways, these services shall be in addition to the Shramik specials for transporting stranded migrants which started from 1 May.

Arvind Menon, National In-charge of Departments and Projects of BJP, tweeted the list of trains that will resume services 12 May onwards.

The trains will run from New Delhi railway station connecting Dibrugarh, Agartala, Howrah, Bilaspur, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar, Patna, Secunderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Madgaon, Mumbai Central, Ahmedabad and Jammu Tawi.

The Ministry of Railways posted the train timings on Twitter.

Passenger services on Indian Railways shall be partially restored w.e.f. from 12th May 2020 in a graded manner. 15 pairs of special trains shall be operated to 15 cities. Only online E-Ticketing will be done through IRCTC website. See attached list.https://t.co/HSfscqd7GQ pic.twitter.com/fUjBiTndDj — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) May 11, 2020

Here are pointers one needs to remember while booking train tickets.

1. Only online booking will be done through IRCTC website or through mobile applications. Booking through agents will not be permitted and the maximum advance reservation period is 7 days.

2. Only confirmed e-tickets will be booked. Current booking, tatkal and premium tatkal booking will not be permitted.

3. No catering charges will be levied and provision for prepaid meal booking has been disabled.

4. Dry, ready-to-eat food and bottled water will be provided on demand, inside the trains on payment basis.

5. All passengers will be screened and only asymptomatic passengers allowed to board the train.

6. Passengers with confirmed tickets will be allowed to board and all passengers must wear face covers/masks at the entry and during travel.

7. The Ministry of Railways has also said that passengers must reach the station 90-minutes prior to departure to facilitate screening.

8. Passengers are advised to download and use the Aarogya Setu application.

9. On arrival at destination stations, passengers will have to adhere to health protocols prescribed by the respective states and Union Territories.

10. Passengers will not be given blankets and linen in order to reduce the chances of the spread of coronavirus.

