Indian Railways to introduce new permanent trains for lower income groups

The Indian Railways is set to introduce permanent trains for low-income groups including passengers who work as manual labourers and workers.

The non-air conditioned will ply across the country and will be included in the regular timetable of the railways.

Usually, such special trains run during the festive period or in the summer when there is a rush for holidays.

A railway official said, “These are not special but permanent trains that are aimed to help the labour class passengers travel with ease.”

“The service is expected to operate from next year,” the official added.

The trains will have both general and sleeper classes.

Officials say that the Indian Railways conducted a survey to determine the routes that witness more passengers from the lower-income groups.

“Based on this exercise, trains in Bihar, Chattisgarh, Guwahati, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, and Assam were learned to have the majority of lowest income group travellers who have been finalised to see an increased number of services,” a second railway official said.

“The Indian Railways has commenced the work on introducing these exclusive services for which they have added around 20,000km of new tracks in the last nine months,” he added.

The trains have, however, not been named yet. “Most of the unskilled workers, artisans, labourers, job seekers travel to metros and other big cities from various states. Currently, these passengers travel in general coaches attached to Mail/ Express trains that are loaded with double, if not less, number of passengers. Introduction of these trains will only provide convenience to them,” a railway board official said.

Although a decision about ticket prices is yet to be taken, officials say that the cost will most likely remain the same.