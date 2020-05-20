You are here:
Indian Railways releases list of 100 trains to run from 1 June; IRCTC opens online bookings from 10 am

India FP Staff May 21, 2020 10:12:45 IST

The Indian Railways on Wednesday issued a list of 100 pairs of trains that it will operate from 1 June, putting in operation popular trains such as Durontos, Sampark Krantis, Jan Shatabdis and Poorva Express.

IRCTC opened bookings at 10 am today.

While in a statement issued earlier, the Indian Railways had said that these trains will be fully non-air conditioned, on Wednesday it said that these will have both AC and non-AC classes and fully reserved coaches.

It said the general (GS) coaches shall also have reserved seats for sitting, meaning there will be no unreserved coach in these trains. Fare shall be as normal, it said. But second seating(2S) fare shall be charged for General (GS) coaches being reserved.

Seats will be provided to all passengers, the Indian Railways said, adding these trains shall run from 1 June and booking will commence at 10 am on 21 May.

Only online e-ticketing will be done through IRCTC website or through Mobile App, and no tickets will be booked across the reservation counter on any railway station, the Indian Railways said.

The ARP (advance reservation period) shall be maximum 30 days and RAC and wait list will be generated as per extant rules, however, waiting list ticket-holders shall not be permitted to board the train, it said.

No unreserved (UTS) tickets will be issued and no tickets will be issued onboard to any passenger during the journey, it said, adding no tatkal and premium tatkal booking shall be permitted.

Updated Date: May 21, 2020 10:12:45 IST



