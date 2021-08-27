Indian Railways Recruitment: Apply for 1,600 Apprentice posts at rrcpryj.org

The last date to apply is 1 September. Candidates should note that the North Central Railways registration process is for locations including Agra, Jhansi, and Prayagraj Division.

The Indian Railways Recruitment Cell (IRRC) has opened its registration window for 1,600 Apprentice posts in various departments in the organisation. Aspirants can apply by visiting the official website https://rrcpryj.org/.

The last date to apply is 1 September. Candidates should note that the North Central Railways registration process is for locations including Agra, Jhansi, and Prayagraj Division.

Candidates can follow these steps to apply for North Central Railway Apprentice posts:

- Go to the official website - https://rrcpryj.org/

- Search and go to the Act Apprentice 2021 section which is available on the homepage

- Then click on the link that reads “Engagement of ACT APPRENTICES Zonal Notification No. RRC/NCR/01/2021” on the screen and apply for apprentices’ vacancies

- Candidates need to click on the “New Registration” tab to fill in the required details

- Kindly go through the instructions and provide all necessary documents as asked by the organisation

- After providing details and information, submit the registration fees and application

- Finally, download a copy of the same and keep a printout for future use or reference

Eligibility criteria:

Applicants should be between 15 to 24 years of age. They should have passed Class 10 or any other equivalent with a minimum of 50 percent marks.

The organisation is looking for Industrial Training Institute (ITI) pass certificate holding candidates. However, the certificate should be from NCVT/SCVT associated and recognised ITI.

Salary:

Selected candidates will receive a preference in direct recruitment for up to 20 percent in the Level 1 category of the recognised post. For Level 1 posts, the salary will range from Rs 18,000 to Rs 56,900, respectively.