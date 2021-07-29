Indian Railways introduces new rules for online ticket booking; passengers required to verify mobile no, email ID

Only after the verification process, an individual will be able to book his or her ticket. However, this whole process will only take 50 to 60 seconds

People who have not booked train tickets online for a long time will now have to follow new rules. The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has introduced a set of new rules for online ticket booking and has asked passengers to make sure that they complete the verification process which includes the mobile number and email id.

Only after the verification process, an individual will be able to book his or her ticket. However, this whole process will only take 50 to 60 seconds. Also, this process is interesting and not time-consuming.

Steps to book train tickets online:

People who prefer travelling by train book their tickets through IRCTC. Before booking their tickets online, passengers are requested to create a login id and password on the portal.

So, to create a log in password, passengers will now have to provide their registered email and phone number. As soon as both are verified on the portal, a person can easily book the tickets.

Details on verification of email ID and phone number:

- As and when an individual logs in to the IRCTC portal, a new page or window will open concerning the verification

- Following this, people are then expected to submit their already registered email and mobile number

- Passengers should note that there is an option of verification on the right side and the option of edit on the left side (on the verification window). If anyone wants to change any detail or information regarding email and phone number, they can select the edit option and make the required changes right away

- After submitting all details correctly, an OTP (One Time Password) will be sent to your given phone number

- On entering the OTP, the mobile number will get verified on the portal

This similar process and steps will be applied for the verification of the email id too.

The Indian Railways has issued this new rule due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown in the country and passengers cannot skip this process.