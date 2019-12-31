Indian Railways hikes fares for passenger trains across network; revised amounts to be applicable from 1 January

The Indian Railways raised the basic passenger fares across the nation on Tuesday, which will be applicable from 1 January, 2020. The revised fare table was published by the Indian Railway Conference Association (IRCA), reports said.

An order from the Railways said that fares for suburban trains would remain unchanged while the prices for ordinary non-air conditioned, and non-suburban trains had been hiked by one paise per kilometre.

Fare Hike Brief by Natasha T. on Scribd

Meanwhile, the fares of mail or express non-AC trains have been hiked by two paise per kilometre and fares for AC trains have been raised by four paise per kilometre. The hike will also apply to Shatabdi, Duronto, and Rajdhani express trains.

According to the order, there will not be any change in the reservation fee and superfast charge and the hike in fares will not be applicable to tickets already booked.

With inputs from agencies

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.