Indian Railway Recruitment 2021: Apply for 1,664 vacancies at rrcpryj.org; check details here

The RRC North Central Railway (NCR) Prayagraj has invited applications for 1,664 Act Apprentice posts in cities including Prayagraj, Jhansi, and Agra Division

The Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) of the Indian Railways has opened its online application process for vacancies of Apprentices in various departments. The RRC North Central Railway (NCR) Prayagraj has invited applications for 1,664 Act Apprentice posts in cities including Prayagraj, Jhansi, and Agra Division.

The eligible aspirants can register themselves for the recruitment drive by visiting NCR's official website - rrcpryj.org. According to the official notification, the North Central Railways will train the selected candidates in various divisions and workshops.

The training will take place within the NCR jurisdiction (Prayagraj, Agra, Jhansi, and Jhansi Workshop) in the designated trades for the year 2020-21. Aspirants should note that the last date to apply for the recruitment drive is 1 September.

Vacancies details:

- 364 posts in Prayagraj Mechanical Department

- 339 posts in Prayagraj Electrical Department

- 480 vacancies in Jhansi Division

- WorkShop Jhansi is offering 185 posts

- And finally, Agra Division has 296 vacancies

Steps to apply for North Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2021:

Step 1: Visit the official website, rrcpryj.org

Step 2: Click on the link that says "Online Form" under the "Online Application Form of ACT APPRENTICES Zonal Notification No. RRC/NCR/01/2021"

Step 3: As a new page opens, applicants will have to click on 'New Registration' and enter the required details as asked

Step 4: After logging in, fill up the application form and pay the fee as mentioned

Step 5: Click on submit and take a hardcopy of the same for future reference or use

Eligibility Criteria:

Applicants need to be between 15 to 24 years of age. Also, they must hold a Class 10 or its equivalent value with a minimum of 50 percent marks. He/she should also possess an ITI passed certificate in the related trade from a recognised Industrial Training Institute which is affiliated to NCVT/SCVT.