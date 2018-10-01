You are here:
Indian Navy's Chetak helicopter crash-lands during training sortie at INS Rajali in Tamil Nadu, no casualties reported

India Press Trust of India Oct 01, 2018 17:41:10 IST

Vellore: A Chetak CH 442 helicopter of the Indian Navy on a training sortie crash-landed at INS Rajali near Vellore on Monday and the crew were safe, a defence official said.

File Image of Indian Navy's Chetak chopper. AFP

"Chetak CH 442 on a training sortie at Rajali....whilst carrying out dry winching dual sortie, the helo (helicopter) crash landed," a defence public relations official told PTI.

INS Rajali is Arakkonam Naval Air Station, about 75 kilometres from Vellore. Damage was reported to the main and tail rotors, the official said, adding the crew were safe.


