The application process for the recruitment of 2,500 Sailor vacancies has been started by the Indian Navy on Monday, 26 April. Aspirants can visit the official website www.joinindiannavy.gov.in/ to check the eligibility criteria and other important details.

With this hiring drive, the Indian Navy aims at filling 500 and 2,000 posts for Sailor for Artificer Apprentice (AA) and Senior Secondary Recruits (SSR), respectively, for the August 2021 batch.

The announcement notice shared earlier on the Facebook page of the Indian Navy reads, "Online applications are invited from unmarried male candidates (fulfilling conditions of nationality as laid down by the Government of India) for enrolment as Sailor for Artificer Apprentice (AA) and Senior Secondary Recruits (SSR) for 500 and 2,000 vacancies (approximately) respectively in the August 2021 Batch".

Aspirants can follow these simple steps to apply:

Step 1: Visit the official website, https://www.joinindiannavy.gov.in/

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ’Join As Sailor’

Step 3: A new page will open. Scroll down to the 'Apply Online' section

Step 4: Click on the link 'Complete Your Application Online Now' and register yourself

Step 5: After completing the registration, log in using credentials and fill the application form

Step 6: Enter the required details, fill in the position you're applying for and Submit

Step 7: Save a copy. Take a printout for future reference

Here's the direct link: https://www.joinindiannavy.gov.in/en/page/sailors-ways-to-join.html

Eligibility:

Aspirants must have scored 60 percent or more marks in Class 12 in aggregate with Physics and Maths and any of the subjects - Biology, Chemistry, and Computer Science. The age limit is from 17 to 20 years.

For more details related to the profiles, please click on the following links:

Artificer Apprentice - https://www.joinindiannavy.gov.in/en/page/artificer-apprentice.html

Senior Secondary Recruits - https://www.joinindiannavy.gov.in/en/page/ssr.html