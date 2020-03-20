Indian Navy result 2020: Result for INET AA/SSR August batch declared at joinindiannavy.gov.in; steps to check

Indian navy result 2020: The Indian Navy announced the Indian Navy Entrance Test Result (INET) 2020 for the posts of Short Service Commission (SSC) Officers on its official website - joinindiannavy.gov.in on Thursday.

Candidates will be asked to enter their registration number and password or the date of birth to access the marks sheet.

The Indian Navy had conducted the entrance for AA/SSR August 2020 batch in the month of February. The examination was conducted for filling the posts of SSC naval armament inspectorate cadre, SSC observer, SSC logistics, SSC general science/hydro cadre, SSC engineering branch, SSC education, SSC ATC, SSC pilot and SSC electrical branch.

Steps to check Indian INET Result 2020:

Step 1: Go to the official website - joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Step 2: Look for the login button and click on it

Step 3: Enter the registration number and password

Step 4: Select the post that you appeared for

Step 5: Your Indian Navy Entrance Exam Result 2020 will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download the result and start preparing for the next round

The entrance examination conducted by the Indian Navy consists of 100 multiple-choice questions from English, general science, reasoning and numerical ability, general knowledge and mathematical aptitude. All the sections consist of 100 marks each.

The examination is conducted on the national-level and selected candidates will have to undertake training at the Indian Naval Academy (INA) Ezhimala, Kerala.

