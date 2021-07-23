As many as 1,750 applicants will be shortlisted for 350 vacancies, who will be called for the written examination and physical fitness test

The application process for the recruitment of Sailor for Matric Recruit (MR) posts in the Indian Navy ends today, on Friday, 23 July. Aspirants can visit the website of Indian Navy - joinindiannavy.gov.in - to register for the recruitment process.

The process opened on 17 July for 350 Sailor for MR vacancies, for which as many as 1,750 applicants will be shortlisted. They will be called for the written examination and Physical Fitness Test (PFT).

The cut-off marks differ from state to state, and the vacancies have been allocated state-wise. On the basis of the marks scored in the qualifying exam (Class 10), Indian Navy recruitment candidates will be selected for written examination.

A 30-minute examination will be conducted for the aspirants of Sailor for MR posts. The question paper is going to be in both Hindi and English. It will have two sections, the first section is of Science and Mathematics while the second section is going to have General Knowledge questions.

The age criteria for candidates wanting to apply for the recruitment process should be born between 1 April to 30 September.

In order to apply for Sailor for MR posts, aspirants can follow these steps:

Step 1: Visit the website joinindiannavy.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, you will find the link for 350 Sailor for MR posts. Click on this

Step 3: Click on new registration to register yourself for the recruitment

Step 4: At this step, fill in the application form for Sailor for MR posts

Step 5: Pay the fees and submit the Indian Navy recruitment form

Step 6: Download the filled application form and take a print out for future reference