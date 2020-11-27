Indian Navy MiG-29K trainer jet crashes into Arabian Sea; one pilot rescued, search on for another
The naval force on Friday confirmed that the accident occurred at 5 pm on Thursday. This is the third crash of MiG 29K in the past 12 months.
An Indian Navy's MiG-29K trainer aircraft crashed into the Arabian Sea around 5 pm on Thursday, news agency ANI reported on Friday.
One pilot has been rescued while search operation by air and surface units has been launched for the second pilot.
"A MiG-29K trainer aircraft operating at sea ditched at about 17.00 hours on 26 November," an Indian Navy spokesperson said in a statement.
A Mig-29K fighter jet operating from the Indian aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya has gone down on high seas last evening at 5 PM. One Pilot is recovered and search for another is in progress.
(File Pic) pic.twitter.com/UJx3T5nFQw
— Prasar Bharati News Services पी.बी.एन.एस. (@PBNS_India) November 27, 2020
An inquiry has been ordered to investigate the incident, the spokesperson said.
This is a developing story, more details are awaited. This is the third crash of MiG-29K in the past 12 months.
In February this year, an Indian Navy MiG aircraft crashed while conducting a routine sortie in Goa. The MiG-29K aircraft was conducting a routine training sortie off the coast of Goa when it crashed at around 10.30 am.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Malabar exercise: US Navy's Nimitz strike group to participate in second phase beginning today
The first phase of the Malabar exercise took place in the Bay of Bengal from 3 to 6 November and featured a number of complex drills including anti-submarine and anti-air warfare operations
India successfully test-fires test-fires land-attack version of BrahMos supersonic cruise missile
The range of the new land-attack version of the missile has been extended to 400 km from the original 290 km but its speed has been maintained at 2.8 Mach, sources said