Indian Navy declares results for matric recruit, artificer apprentice, SSR; check your score on joinindiannavy.gov.in

Indian Navy SSR, MR, AA result 2019 | The Indian Navy has announced the results for the written exam conducted for the post of April 2019 batch of matric recruit (MR) and the August 2019 batches of senior secondary recruit (SSR) and artificer apprentices (AA) on its official website.

Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results at the official website — joinindiannavy.gov.in

The exam was conducted in February 2019. The results for matric recruits (October 2019 batch) will be announced on 15 March.

Here's how to check your SS, MR, AA results.

Step 1: Log on to the official website for Indian Navy recruitment: www.joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Step 2 : Click on the login link on the home page

Step 3 : In the new window, enter your registered email ID, password, and captcha code

Step 4 : Submit the details and download the Indian Navy SSR, AA, MR results merit list and keep it safely till the recruitment process ends.

Candidates are advised to cross-check their details in the vertical columns of the results page (after providing their credentials).

Those who have cleared the written exam will appear for physical test and medical test followed by final screening and final medical enrollment.

While only physically and medically fit candidates will be selected for the job, those who are rejected on the basis of the medical round can appeal against its findings, if they so desire, at INHS Kalyani, Visakhapatnam within a maximum period of 21 days, according to the official release.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.