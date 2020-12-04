India

Indian Navy Day 2020: History and significance of day commemorating Operation Trident during 1971 India-Pakistan war

The Indian Navy was established in 1612 by the East India Company. This was later named Royal India Navy and post independence, it was reconstituted in 1950 as the Indian Navy

File image of an Indian Navy ship. Image Courtesy: Twitter/@indiannavy

Observed every year on 4 December, Indian Navy Day commemorates the launch of Operation Trident against Pakistan during the 1971 India-Pakistan war.

On the night of 4-5 December, the Indian Navy planned the attack as Pakistan did not have aircrafts that could carry out bombings at night. The attack sank a minesweeper, a destroyer and an ammunition supply ship. The success of the attack by the Indian Navy is celebrated as Navy Day every year.

The theme of Navy Day 2020 is 'Indian Navy Combat Read, Credible and Cohesive'. Speaking on the eve of Navy Day, Admiral Karambir Singh, the navy chief said that COVID-19 and Chinese attempts to change status quo along the northern borders have posed new challenges for the Navy, but they are ready to face both challenges.

The Indian Navy was established in 1612 by the East India Company. This was later named Royal India Navy and post independence, it was reconstituted in 1950 as the Indian Navy.

The invading group of the Indian Navy consisted of a missile boat and two warships that attacked a group of ships off the coast of Karachi. During the attack, oil tankers of Pakistan were also destroyed.

President Ram Nath Kovind extended greeting to navy personnel, veterans and their families on the occasion of Navy Day 2020.

While Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu wished all Navy Personnel and their families, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, "The Indian navy fearlessly protects our coasts and also renders humanitarian assistance in times of need. We also remember India’s rich maritime tradition over centuries."

The Indian Navy spokesperson shared a video and wrote that they affirm Indian Navy's steadfast commitment to the service of the nation and towards ensuring India's Maritime Security and territorial integrity.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the country is proud of its formidable "blue water force for their unwavering commitment in protecting marine borders and serving the nation during calamities". Defence Minister Rajnath Singh saluted the valour, courage and professionalism of the Indian Navy and said that they are always at the forefront of keeping seas safe by ensuring maritime security.

Youth Congress also saluted the Indian Navy warriors for their valiance and the Indian National Congress said that it is the courage, sacrifice and patriotism of the sea warriors who make the country safe.

Trinamool Congress supremo and Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee saluted the brave soldiers who guard the Indian waters, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said that the nation is indebted to the commitment, courage and valour of brave personnel of Indian Navy.

