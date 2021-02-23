Indian Navy commences online application process for post of Tradesman Mate; check joinindiannavy.gov.in

Candidates must be 10th Standard pass from a recognised Board/ Institution and have a certificate from a recognised industrial Training Institute (ITI)

The Indian Navy has commenced the online application process for the Indian Navy Civilian Entrance Test for the post of Tradesman Mate recruitment 2021 on its official website.

Candidates who are interested and eligible can apply on the official website joinindiannavy.gov.in.

According to a report in The Times of India, Indian Navy is conducting the recruitment drive to fill up 1,159 vacancies for posts of Tradesman Mate classified as Group C, Non-Gazetted 'Industrial' at various Commands. The last date to submit the application fee is 7 March.

As per the official notification, candidates must be between 18 and 25 years of age to be eligible to apply. They must be 10th Standard pass from a recognised Board/ Institution and have a certificate from a recognised industrial Training Institute (ITI).

There will be an age relaxation of 5 years for SC/ST candidates and 3 years for OBC candidates.

Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs 205 excluding applicable taxes and charges through online mode. Admit cards will only be issued to those candidates who have successfully paid the examination fee or who are entitled to waiver of examination fee. Once paid, the fee is non refundable.

Here's how to apply:

Step 1: Candidates need to visit the official website joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Step 2: Once there, they need to click on ‘join navy’ in the subjection, ‘ways to join navy’ click on ‘civilians’ followed by Tradesman mate.

Step 3: Candidates need to click on register and register using personal information.

Step 4: They need to login and then film the form, upload images and make the payment.

According to a report by The Indian Express, selected candidates will get a monthly remuneration of Rs 18,000 – Rs 56,900, as per seventh pay commission, level 1.